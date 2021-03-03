LISA NANDY MP: The Universal Credit System does not work





“/> Lisa Nandy MP With the devastating impact the Coronavirus pandemic has had on individuals and the economy it has come as no surprise that I have been contacted by more people than ever before this week’s statement. So far the issue I have been contacting the most is the need for the Chancellor to lift his planned cut in Universal Loans and Tax Credits in April. The Universal Credit was created to replace several inheritance benefits, which include Child Tax Credits, Housing Benefits, Jobseeker Allowance, and Employment Support Assistance. Last April, as the country was hit by the first wave of the pandemic, the Government took the significant step of increasing Universal Loans and Labor Tax Credits by 20 per week – worth over 1,000 per year per household. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise Growing up has been a lifeline for many people. As research by the Trussell Trust has shown, growth has protected people who have lost income or their jobs from experiencing poverty during the crisis and prevented tens of thousands of people from needing to seek help to feed themselves and their families. People who have contacted me describe how growth has been particularly essential for people living with disabilities. 75% of people with disabilities claiming Universal Credit since the beginning of 2020 say this has helped them in purchasing essentials. The financial impact of the pandemic on people with disabilities has been particularly severe with rising purchasing and service bills and rising transportation costs to attend essential meetings. People living with long-term conditions, such as cancer, who have contacted me have also felt a similar financial impact and have relied on growth just to pass. Parents have told me how growing up has helped them pay for meals and household items for their children. However, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Poverty has warned that some 700,000 families, including over 800,000 children, would no longer be able to meet their basic needs if growth were pulled. In Wigan alone a Universal Credit cut will result in over 11,000 people receiving a 1,040 per year blow to their finances. A cut would be a mistake for families, for the economy, and for our ability to recover effectively from the pandemic. This 20 per week is not spared by families but is spent on shops and businesses, stimulating the economy. There are several indications that the Chancellor may be willing to consider extending the increase. That would be the right thing to do, but he has to go even further. The so-called inheritance benefits (mainly achieved by people with disabilities, carers or those with long-term conditions) should also be increased in line with the increase in Universal Credit. By not boosting these benefits either, over two million people are left to face the financial impact of the pandemic without additional support. The government should also commit to ending the five-week wait for new applicants to receive the Universal Loan and remove the benefit limit and the two-child limit which is pushing thousands of families into debt. The immediate priority should be to make sure people get the support they need during the pandemic. However, it has been clear since the inception of Universal Credit in places like Wigan that the system does not work. Many claimants find themselves worse off on Universal Credit than they once were and face volatile monthly payments. People are ending up poor and desperate at the hands of a system that is supposed to help them. In the long run, Universal Credit should be removed and replaced by a new system which ensures a proper social security network and which has dignity and respect at its heart.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos