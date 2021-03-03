Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 Active Issues Load Increases by 1,768; total now over 1.70 lak





Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Currently, Maharashtra reports the maximum number of active cases in the country at 80,302. This is followed by Kerala (47,569) and Karnataka (5,964)

Representative image. AP

Coronavirus Latest updates: Currently, Maharashtra reports the maximum number of active cases in the country at 80,302. This is followed by Kerala (47,569) and Karnataka (5,964). The health minister was responding to a report by Dainik Bhaskar that said private hospitals could choose at any time to vaccinate people. Health officials in Bhiwandi said they would wait for the post-mortem report before linking death to vaccination. The 29 more private hospitals in Mumbai include Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital, Sir Reliance Foundation HN Hospital, Saifee Hospital, Lilavati Hospitals & Medical Research Center, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Tata Hospital and others. A total of 1,57,346 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,238 from Maharashtra followed by 12,502 from Tamil Nadu, 12,343 from Karnataka and 10,911 from Delhi. The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,08,12,044, taking the citizen COVID-19 recovery rate at 97.07 percent. Out of a total of 1,11,39,516 COVID-19 infections in the country, there are over 1.70 lakh active cases. More than 1.08 crore patients have recovered from the viral infection, the Union Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. Cumulative number i COVID-19 doses of vaccines delivered locally have exceeded 1.54 crore including 6,09,845 shots administered on Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health said in its provisional data. The vaccination machine spread across the country on January 16 with health care workers (HCW) being inoculated against the virus. Vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) began on 2 February. The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination started on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and over with defined co-morbid conditions. A total of 1,54,61,864 doses of vaccine were given, according to the interim report until 7pm, the ministry said. These include 67,32,944 HCW who received the 1st dose and 26,85,665 HCW who received the 2nd dose, 55,47,426 FLWs (first dose), 828 FLWs (2nd dose), and 4,34,981 beneficiaries over the age of 60 and 60,020 beneficiaries aged 45 and over with specific co-diseases, the ministry said. A total of 6,09,845 doses of vaccine were given until 7pm on Tuesday, the forty-sixth day of the country COVID-19 vaccinations Of which 5,21,101 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 88,744 HCW and FLW received the 2nd dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day until late at night.

Sign up for Moneycontrol Pro at 499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited time offer. * T&C applies

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos