The man was fined $ 3,500 for selling bottled water taken from the toilet





Water from a bottle. (PHOTO: Getty Images) SINGAPORE A man was fined $ 3,500 on Wednesday (March 3rd) after selling bottled water from a toilet tap. Richard Lim Lian Chye, a 70-year-old from Singapore, pleaded guilty to one count of conducting a non-retail food business under the Food Sales Act, producing 15 bottles of water containing 19 liters of water for sale without a valid license on or before December 18, 2019 at Drinkstar Enterprise. Lim told the court he has since sold the company at 55 Serangoon North Avenue 4 to a customer in the United States and is no longer employed. Drinkstar previously imported bottled water from Malaysia but ran into problems doing so in 2018. As such, to meet its contractual commitments, Lim began filling bottles with tap water drawn from a hose through the company toilet and sell them to customers. Lim did not have a Singapore Food Agency (SFA) license to conduct the food retail business. He was ordered to stop and recall the 15 bottles of water, which were thrown in January 2020. An SFA prosecutor demanded a fine of $ 3,000 and $ 4,000, saying operating the unauthorized bottle business was a serious violation. Lims’ action of selling such bottled water using tap water for his commercial gain to fulfill an unpaid sales contract was a very serious violation, the prosecutor said. He added that bottled water should be from institutions approved with proper insurance programs and health certificates, with their laboratory reports submitted to the SFA and bottles properly labeled to ensure that water is bottled in sanitary conditions. The gut Lim had used was extremely unhygienic and was a potential health risk to careless clients, the prosecutor said. Facilitating personally, Lim said he had given up his business and demanded a lenient fine, as punishment would be a burden to him now. When the prosecutor reiterated that such a business should be licensed under the SFA, Lim replied, Yes I agree with that, but I have filtered the water. The story goes on District Judge Adam Nakhoda said it was quite clear that a criminal offense had been committed and that clients would not have waited for spring water from a tap. He noted the trade element involved and agreed with the proposed fine prosecutors. Stay informed while traveling: Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore More stories in Singapore: ‘No future’ in taking over Myanmar military: Prime Minister Lee Chin Swee street death: Woman fired without pleading not guilty to killing girl COVID-19: Actor Terence Cao charged over 13 people who had gathered at his home Foggy wind in parts of Singapore; NEA says the hotspot is discovered in Johor

