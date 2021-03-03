Germany’s Merkel decides to accept cautious easing of blockade of Covid-19, Europe News & Top Stories





BERLIN (REUTERS) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel was ready on Wednesday (March 3rd) to agree on a gradual relaxation of coronavirus borders with regional leaders, but rules could be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans by Reuters. Pressure is mounting on the government to set clear plans to restore normal activities after months of pandemic blockade. Daily cases have started to drag on again and the pace of vaccination has been slow. The draft plans say that from March 8 a maximum of five people from two families, excluding children under the age of 14, will be allowed to meet. Flower shops and bookstores, garden centers, tattoo and nail salons, as well as massage parlors will also be allowed to reopen on March 8, the draft shows. Hairdressers and some schools have reopened in recent days. The number of infections rose by 9,019 to 2,460,030 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 1,000 over the past week, while the death toll rose by 418 to 70,881. However, the number of cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days fell slightly, to 64 from 65.8 on Tuesday. Recent draft plans obtained by Reuters predict that a tighter deadlock will be re-imposed if the number of cases increases above 100 per 100,000. The government had targeted 50 cases per 100,000 before easing the blockade, but was forced to calm down as the national figure stalled over 60 as deaths and the number of patients in intensive care fell. However, Gernot Marx, head of the German Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, continued to call for care: “It is important to be patient for another three weeks, because by vaccinating a lot of people, we can significantly flatten a third wave regardless of virus mutations “. He was talking every day with the Augsburger Allgemeine.







