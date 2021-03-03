South Korea investigates deaths of two long-term care patients who received AstraZeneca vaccine





Topline South Korean health authorities are investigating the deaths of two individuals in long-term care facilities, both of whom died within days of receiving the AstraZenecas Covid-19 vaccine, a week after South Korea began its vaccination program. A nurse prepares to administer a dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Dobong healthcare … [+] center Seoul, South Korea. Getty Images

The main facts According to South Korean news television Yonhap, one of the dead was a 63-year-old resident of a nursing home with cerebrovascular disease, who died after showing symptoms of blood poisoning and pneumonia. The other patient, who was in his 50s and had heart disorders and diabetes, died after showing symptoms of heart failure and difficulty breathing, the report added. Local health officials have not yet determined whether the patient suffered side effects from the vaccine or whether the shooting contributed to the deaths in any way, the report added. Reuters confirmed that the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) was investigating the cause of death but the agency did not comment on the details of the Yonhap report. Large number 85,904. This is the total number of people in South Korea who have received their first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine since midnight on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing KDCA. Another 1,524 received Pfizer shots. Crucial quote “We believe people can feel anxious about vaccination after hearing about such fatalities, but no deaths have been confirmed to be directly related to vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer,” KDCA chief Jeong Eun-Kyeong said. said. “People should not avoid inoculations.” Main history South Korea has managed to keep the total number of Covid-19-related victims below 2,000 as it moves to implement extensive testing, tracking and quarantine programs at the start of the pandemic. Last week, the country opened the vaccines and KDCA has said that more than 2.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be supplied to South Korea by May under the initiative supported by the World Health Organization Covax. As with the disease, KDCA has largely maintained the vaccination process and reported a total of 209 cases of vaccine side effects, most of which were minor symptoms such as fever. There were three suspected cases of anaphylactoid reaction, similar to a serious allergic reaction after inoculation. But health authorities have not yet found a direct link between vaccination and such serious side effects. According to anaphylaxis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after vaccination is rare and can be treated immediately and effectively if it occurs. The CDC also notes that it has not seen any evidence of a Covid-19 vaccine causing death. Further reading 2 patients die after AstraZeneca vaccine shots; in-process study on possible connection (Yonhap) New cases of the virus return to over 400 as vaccinations are collected at a rapid rate (Yonhap) South Korea experiencing two deaths after AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: KDCA (Reuters) Full coverage and live updates for Coronavirus

