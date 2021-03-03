Rangel Society Provides Practical Training for Alumni (and Worldwide)> News> USC Dornsife

Carolina Cortez hopes her time with the State Department will allow her to pursue her dream of being a diplomat in a Latin American country. [3 min read]

A graduate of the USC Dornsifes School of International Relations and a new fellow in the Rangel Graduate Scholarship Program, Carolina Cortez is looking to a future that relies on her American and Mexican heritage.

Growing up in a small, rural town in Northern California, Carolina Cortez found herself losing the community and culture she remembered from her early childhood in Imperial County, one of two counties along the California-Mexico border.

“Imperial County has a prominent Latino community. “I lived there until I was 6, and then we moved to Northern California, where it was quite the opposite.”

But now, as a graduate of the School of International Relations at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, and a new colleague at Rangel Graduate Scholarship Program, Cortez is looking towards a future in international relations that relies on its American and Mexican heritage. She hopes the Rangel Fellowship, a five-year program that prepares graduate youth enrolled for a career in the State Department’s Foreign Service branch, will help her work toward her goal of becoming a diplomat of a country – every country – in Latin America.

“This position would honor both aspects of who I am – my culture and background, but also being American and all the opportunities I have had, to be here and to study here. “I want to go back to the community my parents grew up with,” she says.

Mexican roots

Both of Cortez’s parents are from Mexico, and the family visited there regularly for vacations and summer vacations. But only when she attended college did she have the opportunity to live once again in a country with a large Latin American population.

“I really did not realize how much I missed my roots until I had the opportunity to go to USC, where I was surrounded by Latin communities and was attending class with Latino children my age. “It was amazing,” she said.

As a first-generation college student, she found the college research and application processes “overwhelming,” but she chose the USC Dornsife because she fell in love with campus and because it offered something for everyone. “I like that whoever you are, you can always find your niche,” she says.

Cortez praises Carol Wise, professor of political science and international relations, who helped her find her place in the School of International Relations. “She has been a tremendous source of support for me,” Cortez says. “She studied something similar in her time and I found my interest and my path became clearer about what I wanted to do professionally because of some of the classes I did with her.”

Preparing for diplomacy

Before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in international relations in 2018, Cortez completed a USC Dornsife study program abroad in Bilbao, Spain and an internship at the Rep. Office. US Nora Torres, which was eased through Hispanic Congress Steering Group Institute. She says she loved the cultural richness of Spain, especially the Basque influences of the region. As an intern in Washington, she gained exposure to the work of the federal government, the legislative drafting process, and the experience of meeting with advocacy groups.

All these aspects of the practice helped her to occupy her first place in the Sen. Kamala Harris’s office, where she worked for a year before being admitted to Youth Congress-Bundestag Exchange for Young Professionalsprogram, which is jointly sponsored by the German parliament and the US State Department.

Students in the program participate in German language classes, take classes at German universities and do internships in their career field. In Cortez’s case, she worked for the investment office of the German Ministry of Economy, Labor and Health in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cortez’s practice was discontinued and she had to return to the United States in March. But she has a persistent desire to specialize in international economic investment.

Since returning, Cortez has spent her volunteering time at a non-governmental organization in Mexico and applying to postgraduate schools. She is eager to start the scholarship program, not only for her opportunities to work in embassies and consulates abroad, but for the opportunity to connect with other people of color seeking to work in international relations.

“The Rangel program is aimed at underrepresented communities, so many of the mentors we will have this summer and over the next few years are usually foreign service officers who are in the minority,” she says. “I’m looking for money to have that support system.”

The Rangel Scholarship will begin in May with an internship with House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Civil Security, Migration and International Economic Policy.