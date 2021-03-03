The World League is honored with the Most Outstanding Performance Awards in 2020





“It is an honor to be recognized within our industry for these assessments,” said the President / CEO of World Connection Hui Wu-Curtis. “Winning two golds for ‘The Best in America’ was a great achievement for us. Pursuing it with a gold and a silver, judged by other colleagues against the best in the world, means more to me. and my team than anything else “ World Connection’s “# 1 Rank in the World in Best Call Center Design” came of its own Guatemala City location; a 1,200-seat structure built around people-centered themes. “Ranked # 2 in the World in Best Subcontractor Partnership” is for its long-term partnership with Quicken personal finance software vendor, which includes two locations in two countries. “We are excited to receive this new appreciation of our ongoing work to change the customer experience for the better,” Wu-Curtis said. Moreover, Wu-Curtis was honored with an Individual Industry Champion Award, given to “top movers and rockers”, highly respected individuals who positively impact the growth and development of the contact center industry. The Higher Classification Performance Awards in 2020 attracted over 2000 appearances from over 70 nations. About the World League

World Connection SA and World Connection LLC is a global private provider of external call center services, back offices and business processes. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, and back office processing based in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/ About ContactCenterWorld.com The association is the largest association in the world for Contact Center and CX professionals with over 205.00 professional members. ContactCenterWorld.com was founded in 1999 and runs the largest pricing program for our industry, top rated events, provides networking for members, has over 40,000 documents online and offers daily tips, comparative data, employee engagements and customer experience programs. Learn more at http://www.contactcenterworld.com SOURCE World League Similar links https://worldconnection.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos