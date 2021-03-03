China attacks British ambassador Caroline Wilson as she backs ‘media’ oversight role





The British ambassador to Beijing has been attacked by Chinese state media after she posted on social media about the watchdog role of an independent press demanding governments and organizations be held accountable. Caroline Wilson cited examples when surveillance by the British press brought positive changes, including the Telegraph 2009 investigation into MPs’ spending allegations that led to parliamentary reform, while a BBC report revealed in 2019 how patients in a nursing home were being abused by staff . She added that when foreign media monitors an observer towards China, it is a confident attempt by her to ensure that people have access to information and to support those who have no voice. But numerous sections in the Chinese state media accused him of not understanding China and claimed that the foreign media was starting an ideological propaganda war against the Chinese political system. Ms Wilson, who was appointed ambassador last September, had previously been posted at the British embassy in Beijing before serving as consul general in Hong Kong and speaks Mandarin. Chinese state media said Ms. Wilson had not yet learned how undesirable some Western media are in China. Foreign journalists face growing threats, harassment and surveillance from many parts of the Chinese state. Foreign journalists have been expelled for cover-up that Chinese authorities disliked, attacked at work and threatened with long-term detention, according to a recent report by the China Foreign Correspondents Club. The attacks on Ms Wilson are part of a wider campaign by China that has been launched against the UK, denouncing British officials through the foreign ministry in Beijing, the embassy in London and the Chinese state media. The two nations have clashed over espionage concerns and human rights abuses, particularly in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The foreign ministry in Beijing dismissed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabs’s speech last week to the UN Human Rights Council, urging members to tackle Chinas abuses against the Uighur ethnic minority. A Chinese government spokesman instead claimed that accounts of human rights violations against Uighurs were rumors and lies fabricated by anti-China forces. Then, on Tuesday, the Chinese embassy in London warned that the UK was going further down the wrong path after Mr Raab issued a statement about 47 Hong Kong politicians and activists who were indicted this week under a comprehensive security law national. It demonstrates in the harshest way the use of the law to stifle any political dissent, rather than restoring the security that was the alleged purpose of the legislation, said Mr. Raab. Chinese state media has continued to single out the BBC in harsh reprimands after British broadcast regulator Ofcom revoked the license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN to broadcast programs in the UK. Ofcom announced earlier this month that it would revoke CGTN’s license after the organization was eventually taken over by the Chinese Communist Party, which violated British broadcasting rules requiring outlets to exercise editorial oversight over banned programs and ban them. they should be controlled by political bodies. Beijing responded by banning the BBC in China, although in practice the network was only available as a pay-per-view channel in some hotels and homes. Censors block the broadcast of BBC stories inside China that run counter to official propaganda narratives, such as reports on human rights abuses. The Chinese embassy in London and the foreign ministry in Beijing regularly reprimand the Telegraph and other British coverage points that authorities consider unfavorable.







