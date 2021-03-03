50 jobs, women’s welfare measures: Kamal Haasan poll promises for Tamil Nadu





Kamal Haasan | Photo credit: PTI Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan announced on Wednesday the measures his party would take towards the welfare of women and youth if voted for power in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Haasan announced his party’s poll promises shortly before the start of his election campaign in the state, where Assembly elections will be held in April. Detailing the measures his party will take if given the chance to form government in the state, the actor-turned-politician said 50 per cent would be reserved for women in any uniformed sector (state sector). Distribution of sanitary napkins, protection of women in distress, support for single mothers, free reproductive health screening for all women are among the other promises made by Haasan. The head of the MNM also promised to create 50 jobs for young people and also said that the unemployment benefit review will be done. Elections for the 234-member Assembly in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single round on 6 April. MNM is in talks with several parties for an alliance for future polls in the state. Last month, Haasan said there was an opportunity to form a third front under his leadership for state polls. He also indicated that he could consider an invitation to an alliance with the DMK if it came directly from the top leadership. “An invitation came, the discussions took place. Everyone was discussing (themselves) but no one came directly to me (to form an alliance). But, this (speaking directly) is what applies to me. Sending an emissary “We can only accept one question or one answer that comes directly from a senior party command,” he was quoted as saying by the PTI. MNM is expected to announce the first list of candidates on March 7th. The ruling coalition government of AIADMK-BJP and the DMK-Congress led by the opposition alliance have already started campaigning for the Assembly polls.







