The Pope’s perilous trip to Iraq is aimed at raising Christians

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis is moving forward with his first papal trip to Iraq despite rising coronavirus infections, hoping to encourage the number of Christians in the country who were violently persecuted during the Islamic State insurgency as they sought to increase ties with the Shiite Muslim world. .

Security is a concern for the March 5-8 visit, given the continued presence of rogue Shiite militias. Francis, who wants to dive into the crowds and roar through his popemobile, is expected to travel in an armored car with considerable safety detail. The Vatican hopes the measures will have the dual effect of protecting the pope while discouraging crowds that cause uprisings.

Francis’ visit is the culmination of two decades of efforts to bring a pope to the birthplace of Abraham, the central prophet in the Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths.

The trip will give Francis and the world a closer look at the devastation caused by IS 2014-2017 rule, which destroyed hundreds of Christian-owned homes and churches in the north and sent tens of thousands of Iraqi and other religious Christians fleeing minorities.

The trip will include a private meeting with Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Grandi Ali al-Sistani, a respected figure in Iraq and beyond.

___

WHAT WAS THE SITUATION OF THE VIRUS IN IRAQ?

The trip marks Francis’ return to international travel since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, and it comes as Iraq sees a resurgence of infections, with new daily cases approaching the peak of its first wave.

For months, Francis has shunned small public audiences, distancing himself from society, at the Vatican, raising questions about why he would expose Iraqis to the risk of potential infection. Francis, the Vatican delegation and the traveling media have been vaccinated, but few ordinary Iraqis have been given.

The Vatican has defended the visit, insisting it was designed to restrict crowds and that health measures will be implemented. But even then, 10,000 tickets were prepared for the pope’s final event, an outdoor mass at Irbil Sports Stadium.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the important thing is that Iraqis will be able to watch Francesco on TV and know that the Pope is there for them, bringing a message that it is possible to hope for even in the most complex situations.

He acknowledged that the visit could have consequences, but said the Vatican was weighing in on the need for Iraqis to feel the Pope’s love affair. ”

___

HOW WILL PERSECUTED CHRISTIANS RESPOND TO THE Pope’s INTERFETING MESSAGE?

Before IS captured the major runways of northern Iraq, Rev. Karam Shamasha served 1,450 families in his hometown of Telskuf, 20 miles (about 30 kilometers) north of Mosul. Today, the families of his Chaldean Catholic parish number 500, evidence of the mass exodus of Christians who fled the extremists and never returned.

Shamasha says Francesco will be welcomed by those who stayed, even though his message of interfaith harmony is sometimes difficult to hear from Iraqi Christians. They faced decades of discrimination and envy from the Muslim majority long before IS.

The first to come to loot our houses were our (Muslim) neighbors, Shamasha told reporters before the trip. Even before IS, when a Christian family built a new house, Muslim neighbors would once say Well, well, because you are building a house for us because they know or believe that in the end, Christians will disappear from it land and houses will become theirs, “he said.

Francesco is going to Iraq precisely to encourage these Christians to persevere and stay, and to emphasize that they have an important role to play in rebuilding Iraq. Estimates vary, but it is believed that Iraqi Christians numbered about 1.4 million in 2003. Today there are about 250,000 left.

On his first day in Baghdad, Francis will meet with priests, seminarians and nuns at the same cathedral where Islamic militants in 2010 slaughtered 58 people in what was the deadliest attack targeting Christians since the US-led invasion. 2003.

In Francis on his last full day in Iraq, he will pray in a Mosul square surrounded by four destroyed churches and visit another church in the Christian city of Qaraqosh that has been rebuilt as a sign of hope for the future of Christianity there.

___

WHY WILL FRANCIS MEET WITH GRAND AYATOLLAH?

One of the highlights of the trip is Francis’s meeting with al-Sistani, the great ayatollah, whose fatwa in 2014 called on men with strong bodies to fight IS increased the ranks of Shiite militias that helped defeat of the group.

Francesco has spent years trying to establish improved relations with Muslims. He signed a historic document on human brotherhood in 2019 with a prominent Sunni leader, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the Sunni teaching headquarters in Cairo.

There are no plans to add the signature of 91-year-old al-Sistani to the document. But the fact that the meeting is happening at all is extremely significant, said Gabriel Said Reynolds, professor of Islamic studies and theology at the University of Notre Dame.

It is hard not to see this as an accompaniment to his relationship with Ahmed al-Tayeb, Reynolds said, noting al-Sistani’s place as a revered figure of religious, political and intellectual influence in Iraq and beyond.

“I think there would be a lot for them to talk about,” he said.

___

What are the security concerns?

Security concerns were a matter long before two IS suicide bombers blew themselves up in a Baghdad market on January 21, killing at least 32 people.

They have only grown after a recent missile strike, including at least 10 on Wednesday, resumed targeting the US presence in the country, attacks that the US has blamed on Shiite militias linked to Iran.

The same groups, strengthened after the al-Sistanis fatwa, are accused of terrorizing Christians and preventing them from returning home. The Iraqi government and religious officials are concerned that these militias may carry out rocket attacks in Baghdad or elsewhere to show their displeasure over al-Sistanis’ meeting with Francis.

Asked if this 33rd foreign visit was the most dangerous Francis he has received, Bruni responded diplomatically.

I would not enter into a race of the most dangerous journeys, but I would say that this is certainly one of the most interesting.