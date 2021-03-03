International
The Far North is ‘forgotten about’ over mental health services, says Caithness group
A Caithness campaign group has expressed fears of what it calls a “very disappointing and weak response” by the Scottish Government to its call for better mental health insurance in the area.
Steven Szyfelbain, who formed No More Lost Souls last summer, claimed: “Once again it feels like we are forgotten here in the far north.”
The group claims that mental health is a bigger problem in Caithness than Covid-19, based on the number of suicides, and is calling for a safe and secure psychiatric facility in the county.
He also seeks to break the stigma surrounding the discussion of mental health issues.
Steven, from Wick, drew attention to correspondence with the Scottish Government and two “almost identical” responses received from No More Lost Souls in the span of eight months.
The latest response from the Scottish Government, dated 23 February, was in response to an email earlier that month addressed to Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey.
He noted that GPs are in the best position to advise and guide people about proper treatment or symptom management and stated: The Scottish Government wants everyone to receive the best possible care and treatment from our health and care services and expects NHS boards to provide high levels – quality care that is safe, effective and person-centered.
The response provided information about NHS 24 and other services.
Describing it as “extremely frustrating and dull”, Steven said: “Effectively the Scottish Government seems to think there is more than enough care provided by the NHS, and that NHS 24 111 and our existing locomotive doctors, overworked psychiatrists and nurses can treat crisis that they refuse to acknowledge.
“We are all aware of additional support services like Mikeysline, Samaritans and Breathing Space, but they are not enough in times of crisis for individuals who need immediate medical attention for their mental health issues.
“Once again it feels like we are forgotten here in the far north and they feel that a few slanderous words, which are almost identical in each email, are enough to calm us down and put us on our happy path, to so to speak. “
No More Lost Souls claims that suicides in Caithness have outpaced Covid-19 deaths in the area since the pandemic began. “Everyone is tragic, but dying by suicide is a conscious choice which highlights a very serious failure of unfunded mental health services, with insufficient and poorly equipped staff,” Steven said.
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Mental health support was already an absolute priority for the Scottish Government before the pandemic, but we have further responded to the negative impact we know Covid-19 has had on the mental health of many peoples.
Our Mental Health Transition and Recovery Plan, published in October, sets out a wide range of ongoing actions to address the current and future impacts of the pandemic. This includes remobilizing and renovating NHS mental health services.
In addition, the finance secretary last month announced a $ 120 million Mental Health Repair and Renewal Fund, bringing total mental health spending to over $ 1.2 billion by 2021/22. The Fund will prioritize our ongoing work to improve CAMHS specialists [Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services], address long waiting times and clear waiting list arrears. Nearly 10 million will also be allocated to clean up the remaining number of psychological therapies on adult waiting lists.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have provided support and advice through the Clear Your Head campaign. We also provide immediate support for those experiencing anxiety by making the NHS 24 Mental Health Hub available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We also continued to prioritize suicide prevention and are receiving recommendations from the National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group to respond to the pandemic. This includes developing more timely suicide data to inform local and national responses. .
A number of boards are receiving a tailored enhanced support program based on current performance of CAMHS and psychological therapies, and this includes the NHS Highland.
Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey also welcomed the publication of the final Independent Review report on the Delivery of Forensic Health Services.
