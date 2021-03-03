Saudi Minister of Health: COVID-19 vaccines will be available in free pharmacies





Coronavirus cases in Medina reduced by 86% with strict preventive measures, Tawakkalna application

RIYADH: Coronavirus cases in the Medina region were reduced by more than 86 percent due to the strict implementation of preventive and preventive health measures, as well as the effective use of the Tawakkalna application. Fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Madinah through digital applications and artificial intelligence proved to be one of the most successful approaches both regionally and globally, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said in a report from the state news agency SPA. Tawakkalna was launched last year to help track coronavirus infections. It has since been developed and updated and now functions as a COVID-19 passport where users are required to confirm their health status through the app to access workplaces, shops and malls. He has contributed effectively, in less than two months, to the limiting factors that caused the accelerated spread within the region, said Dr. Al-Abdulaali. Dr. Al-Abdulaali noted that the Medina region was going through a critical period in which the number of infected cases was increasing significantly. This came as a result of some public negligence in monitoring preventive and precautionary measures; in particular, the lack of quarantine compliance other than social gatherings, the SPA report added, which had led to an alarming increase in the number of daily cases and guaranteed the spread of the Tawakkalna application. After two months of strict preventive measures and promoting the use of Tawakkalna, the number of infections in Madinah dropped significantly. Dr. Al-Abdulaali also encouraged the implementation of preventive and preventive health measures in all regions as a collective response of the community and a higher commitment to preventive measures in light of the growing number of daily recorded infections. The health official also encouraged citizens and residents to download and activate Tabaud, a Bluetooth-based app that notifies individuals if they come in contact with other infected individuals.

