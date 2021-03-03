Germany’s far right AfD placed under security oversight – POLITICO





BERLIN The far-right alternative to Germany (AfD) has been put under surveillance by the country’s internal security service, some German media reported Wednesday The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has declared the entire party as a so-called suspected case of far-right extremism. This enables the service to increase its monitoring of AfD, allowing it to monitor and eavesdrop on individual members and hire in-house informants. The AfD youth organization has already been classified as a “suspected case” and the party is under surveillance in four of Germany’s federal states. But as Germany moves towards federal and multiple regional elections this year, the party has sought to avoid BfV monitoring for the entire AfD by setting up several lawsuits in January. As a result of that ongoing legal dispute, the BfV will refrain from polling elected AfD members of the federal, regional and European parliaments, Der Spiegel reported. The same exception will apply to candidates running in the next election. BfV has not publicly confirmed the decision to monitor the party. Sddeutsche Zeitung reported that the BfV president told the heads of the branches of the regional internal security service on Wednesday morning that the AfD has been observed as a “suspected case” since 25 February. The services decision is based on a report of about 1,000 pages by lawyers and extremism experts, who have compiled the document since the beginning of 2019. An important factor is concern over the influence of the so-called Flgel (“wing”), the far-right faction of the AfD, which came under scrutiny in 2019. Flgel disbanded last year after the BfV concluded it was an extremist attempt by tried, but the security service has since warned of a growing influence of former Flgels members within the party and there are doubts about the extent to which the group continues to operate. The AfD is not the first party to be placed under the supervision of the BfV. The left-wing Die Linke party was monitored from 2007 to 2014 on suspicions of extremist tendencies regarding its roots in the former East German Communist Party.







