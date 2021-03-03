Kuwait swears in new government amid growing crises





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Kuwait’s new cabinet was sworn in on Wednesday, state media reported, weeks after the government pulled out amid a deepening stalemate with parliament that has blocked much-needed reforms in the tiny Gulf Arab state. rich in oil.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah fired four ministers whose election had angered various lawmakers for less controversial veteran politicians, a notable gesture to appease parliament.

The deteriorating rift between the Kuwaiti-appointed government and the elected parliament poses the first major challenge for Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who ascended the throne last fall. Quarrels have eroded public confidence, sparked instability and accelerated the country’s worst debt crisis since Iraq’s 1990 occupation. As Kuwait’s general reserve fund runs out of cash, skeptical lawmakers have prevented deep-rooted corruption. borrow government as other Gulf states have done in response to the coronavirus pandemic and low raw prices. Kuwait stands out among the hereditary sheikhdoms of the Persian Gulf for its frantic parliament and powerful political debate. But the powers of parliament are severely limited. Sheikh Nawaf suspended parliament last month until mid-March after tensions escalated over cabinet appointments. In his speech Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony, Sheikh Nawaf urged unity to face rising crises. “You have tremendous responsibilities, especially at this important stage, and I’m sure you … can work collectively in the spirit of a single team,” he told the ministers. It remains to be seen how lawmakers view dozens of detentions in the new cabinet, but there was no immediate reprimand from the parliamentary bloc. In particular, the appointment of a well-respected deputy prime minister by Kuwaiti opposition figures raises hopes for better co-operation between branches, said Bader al-Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University. Government unrest comes as Kuwait’s coronavirus infections rise to previously unseen heights and the government faces a $ 40 billion budget deficit. Moody’s downgraded Kuwait for the first time in its history last fall, and officials have warned that oil revenues will soon not cover public sector wages. In a controversial move, the government even introduced a bill last month to withdraw much-needed cash from the country’s sovereign wealth fund, which is intended as wealth for future generations when oil runs out. “I only hope that the extended arm of (government) cooperation will be reciprocated, because the Kuwaitis are disappointed,” al-Saif said. “The country is too small for this scale of problems.”

