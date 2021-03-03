UN Security Council to discuss conflict in Ethiopia following CNN probe into Tigray massacre





The development comes after the investigations were published by CNN AND Amnesty International Last Friday in the civilian massacre in two separate attacks in Tigray late last year.

Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military operation against leaders in the Tigray region. CNN has previously reported that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea have committed many extrajudicial killings, attacks and human rights abuses in the Tigray region.

Following the release of the investigation, Ethiopia has come under pressure from the United States to prevent further violence.

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke Tuesday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed “to underscore the United States’ concern over the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region,” according to the State Department.

“Noting the growing number of credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuses, the Secretary urged the Ethiopian Government to take immediate and concrete steps to protect civilians, including refugees, and to prevent further violence.” “Blinken pressed for an immediate end to hostilities and the withdrawal of outside forces from Tigray, including the regional Amhara security forces and Eritrean troops,” a reading of the call said. This followed a statement Saturday in which Blinken said the US “was very concerned about the reported atrocities and the deteriorating general situation” and called for “the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara regional forces from Tigray”. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry on Monday dismissed Blinken’s criticism, saying it was “unfortunate” that the US had tried to “make statements on Ethiopia’s internal affairs and, in particular, the reference to the reinstatement of Amhara regional forces”. “. “It should be clear that such issues are the sole responsibility of the Ethiopian government, which as a sovereign nation, is responsible for establishing the necessary security structures and tools available to ensure the rule of law in all corners of the country. its borders, “the ministry said in a statement. Later Monday, the ousted leader of Ethiopia Tigray region accused the federal government and its Eritrean allies of genocide and other crimes against humanity, calling on US President Joe Biden to increase pressure against the “invading forces”. In a rare and exclusive interview with CNN, Debretsion Gebremichael, President of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), called for an independent investigation into the alleged killings, rapes and violence, including those uncovered in the CNN investigation. Eyewitnesses told CNN that a group of Eritrean soldiers opened fire in November on Maryam Dengelat church in the village of Dengelat, east of Tigray, as hundreds of congregants celebrated Mass. Dozens of people died during the three days of mutilation, with soldiers slaughtering locals, displaced people and pilgrims, they said. Amnesty International accused in its report Friday that Eritrean forces killed hundreds of unarmed civilians in the town of Axum in November through indiscriminate bombings and shootings and extrajudicial killings, in what the human rights organization said could constitute a crime against humanity. . The Eritrean government has denied involvement in the atrocities reported by Amnesty, but has not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment on the Dengelat massacre.

CNN’s Barbara Arvanitidis, Nima Elbagir, Eliza Mackintosh, Bethlehem Feleke, Katie Polglase and Gianluca Mezzofiore contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos