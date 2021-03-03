The crew of the Atlantic Destiny fishing boat took off at Yarmouth Airport after an emergency at sea | Provincial | tidings

International
The crew of the Atlantic Destiny fishing boat took off at Yarmouth Airport after an emergency at sea
YARMOUTH, NS –
The crew members of the Atlantic Destiny fishing boat were transported to safety and to Yarmouth Airport overnight after an emergency situation at sea that could have had a terrible result.
Search and rescue assets and nearby fishing boats were called in to help the boat, which was stranded off the coast of Nova Scotia on Tuesday evening.
An initial call was made in May, reporting a fire on board and saying the ship and its 32-member crew needed immediate help. Later, the ship – which was fishing about 120 nautical miles off Yarmouth at Georges Bank – also lost power and was weak in the eight-meter seas while taking in water.
Atlantic Fate – reportedly a trailing dress based in Riverport, Lunenburg County – had released the emergency May Day on the evening of March 2nd.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) in Halifax later said on Twitter that it was “responding to an ongoing emergency” aboard the FV Atlantic Destiny.
The JRCC assigned a Cormorant CH-149 and a CC-130 Hercules from 14 Wing Greenwood to the stage, along with CCGS Cape Roger. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter also provided assistance. The JRCC also said a fishing boat was near Atlantic Destination and was standing to help.
Around midnight, the JRCC wrote on Twitter: “It is now reported that there were 32 crew on board the ship. All fires have been extinguished but water continues to enter. A small crew will remain on board to continue assessing the situation. of SAR will remain on stage to assist as required. ” The JRCC had originally posted on Twitter that 31 people were on board.
The decision was made to remove the crew.
“Our CH149 Cormorant from 14 Wing Greenwood has begun removing non-core crew from the ship,” the JRCC said late Tuesday evening. “The USCG Helo is also at the station and will retrieve additional personnel. The entire evacuated crew will fly to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.”
Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the Halifax Joint Rescue Coordination Center said at 12:15 a.m. that those leaving the ship will be flown to Yarmouth Airport and that the EHS will be on stage as a precaution.
The first helicopter, a Cormorant CH-149, arrived with crew members around 1:25 a.m. A few minutes after 3 a.m., a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter landed with more crew members. A third helicopter with more crew members was also on the way.
At Yarmouth Airport, several ambulances and other EHS vehicles were on the scene and a triage station was set up inside the terminal building. The local Red Cross office, assisted by the Regional Organization for Emergency Measures, also set up a comfort zone for the crew, providing blankets and coffee. In accordance with COVID-19, the protocols also had masks and hand cleansers.
Several crew members were transported to the hospital for further examination.
Earlier in the evening, the JRCC had posted on Twitter that the ship’s master had called to report a fire on board. No details about the fire were released by the JRCC at the time. The JRCC said, however, “That fire was extinguished but ignited again. Moreover, they are reporting that they are getting water. The ship has lost power and is weak at 8 meters seas and winds 55 knots.”
Owens said in an email at 11:45 p.m. that a conversation between the JRCC and the ship’s master around 10:30 p.m. had shown that at the time the crew was still aboard the Atlantic Fate.
Around 12:30 a.m., the JRCC said those on board had reported that they were able to restore the generator power to the boat. “The on-board pumps are working, but the crew is still trying to control the water coming into the boat,” the JRCC wrote.
The Halifax Coast Guard radio had earlier placed a May relay reporting the fire in the Atlantic Destiny, saying the 44-meter vessel needed immediate help. Ships in the area that could help were asked to contact Halifax Coast Guard radio with an ETA as to when they would be on stage. The Maritime Traffic website indicated that the ships Cape Lehave, Maude Adams, Atlantic Preserver and Atlantic Protector were near or close.
The weather conditions were unforgivable at the time. A gale warning and freeze spray warning were part of the maritime forecast.
On social media people, they expressed prayers and concern for the safety of the ship’s crew as the incident occurred.
People in southwest Nova Scotia also reported hearing planes passing over them. “You can hear it from the wind,” posted in person. “Help is coming.”
