Germany Puts Extreme Right Party AfD Under Surveillance for Extremism





Germany’s internal intelligence agency BERLIN has placed the far-right Alternative for Germany under scrutiny as a potential threat to the country’s democracy, officials said on Wednesday, laying the groundwork for a battle between the state and a main opposition party in Parliament. It is the first time in post-war history in Germany that a party represented in the federal Parliament has caused such intense scrutiny and highlights a difficult question facing the country’s institutions: What to do with a party that is considered a threat to democracy but it is popular in parts of the country and is ingrained in all levels of politics? This question has a special echo in an election year that will see Angela Merkel leave after 16 years as chancellor, a term in which she became a symbol of a Germany that has learned from its history and welcomes refugees. Leaders of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, as the party is known, routinely accuse Muslim immigrants of being criminals, attack the press, and question the universalist principles of liberal democracy.

During the coronavirus pandemic, AfD officials took part in protests that turned violent several times, in one case infiltrating protesters in the Parliament building. However, although it has become more radicalized, the party has established a presence in Parliament and state legislatures across the country. Increasingly concerned about party positions, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, as the local intelligence agency is known here, has spent two years checking the speeches and social media posts of AfD officials. A year ago the intelligence agency classified the most radical wing of the party and its youth organization as extremist and said it would put some of its most influential leaders under surveillance. Since then, this radical wing is suspected of having extended its influence to the party, officials say, urging the agency to investigate the entire party for extremism. The latest ruling prohibits more than classifying the AfD as extremist, but it paves the way for the agency to put it under scrutiny to determine if it is. AfD members responded angrily Wednesday, vowing to take legal action and saying the move was politically motivated.

The intelligence agency is acting purely politically when it comes to AfD, wrote Alice Weidel, a prominent party leader, on Twitter. Given the state and federal elections this year, this is particularly extraordinary. Another AfD lawmaker, Jrgen Braun, seemed to have a similar theme. You know you live in Germany, he wrote on Twitter, when a week and a half before two major regional elections and a few months before national elections the domestic secret service declares the largest opposition party suspicious, he said. The decision was reached last Thursday but was not announced publicly, pending an ongoing court case that the AfD has brought to stop the measures against it. Last month an administrative court in Cologne ruled that the intelligence office, known here as the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, or its German initials BfV, was allowed to launch the AfD investigation into extremism. The agency would not comment on the case Wednesday. But German officials, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of an ongoing court case, confirmed the decision. Due to ongoing legal proceedings and court respect, the BfV does not make any public statement on the matter, the intelligence agency said in an email statement. The founding mission of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution after World War II was to protect from the rise of political forces primarily another Nazi party that could again threaten German democracy.

We take that mission very seriously, said Thomas Haldenwang, the agency’s president, at a news conference last year after labeling part of the AfD as extremist. We know from German history that far-right extremism simply did not destroy human life, it destroyed democracy, he said. Far-right extremism and far-right terrorism are currently the biggest threat to democracy in Germany.







