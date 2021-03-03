International Baccalaureate Appoints Olli-Pekka Heinonen as Eighth General Director





It is with great pleasure that the Board of Governors of the International Baccalaureate (IB) announces the appointment of Mr. Olli-Pekka Heinonen as its next Director General of the IB. Mr. Heinonen will begin his appointment on May 1, 2021. Mr. Heinonen most recently served as Director General of the Finnish National Agency for Education. The essential tasks of the Agency are the development of education and training, early childhood education and lifelong learning. Prepares national core curricula for general education and early childhood education and requirements for professional and competency-based qualifications. The agency also participates in the preparation of education policy decisions and supports the development and promotion of internationalization within the Finnish education system. Prior to running the National Education Agency, Mr. Heinonen held various positions in the Finnish Government, including Secretary of State and Minister of Education and Science, as well as senior commercial roles in the Finnish National Broadcasting Company. Widely known globally in education, Mr. Heinonen brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the development and innovation of education systems in IB. He is actively engaged with the OECD and other international organizations in contributing views on the future of education, including best practice sharing, personalized and lifelong learning, the impact of technology, and teacher development. He is a regular speaker on global educational forums. His vision for global education is in line with IB’s vision and values. It brings extensive leadership and team building experience and a focus on developing organizations to operate effectively in a changing environment. Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Helen Drennen, Chair of the IB Board said that the IB Board is pleased and privileged to welcome Mr. Olli-Pekka Heinonen as the new CEO at a time of great change around the world. He will bring a leading voice, influencing the shaping of the future of international education and the next era of IB I am honored to join the IB community to further develop the mission of creating a better world through education. It is clear that we are suffering from a global crisis of learning and teaching and COVID-19 has increased these challenges. I look forward to working together with schools and teachers to develop solutions to address these challenges and find ways to develop a strong future for our students, commented Mr. Heinonen. About International Baccalaureate: Founded in 1968, International Baccalaureate (IB) launched an international education movement and now offers four high-quality, challenging educational programs for students ages 3-19. IB gives students distinct advantages by providing a solid foundation, critical thinking skills, and a problem-solving ability, while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as finding the answers, IB champions think critically and flexibly in the study by crossing disciplinary, cultural and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, IB currently engages with more than 1.9 million students in over 5,300 schools in 158 countries. To learn more, please visit www.ibo.org. For further information please contact [email protected] ### Contact details International Bacalaureate Stephanie Ban +1 301-202-3169 Company Website

