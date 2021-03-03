Shares of Ircon International plunged 7% as the two-day OFS kicks off



NEW DELHI: Shares of Ircon International ended 7 percent lower on Wednesday after the company launched a two-day offering (OFS). Shares fell as the floor price of Rs 88 that the government decided to sell up to 16 per cent of the shares in PSU Rail entered with a 10.06 per cent drop in Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 97.85 on the BSE. At the floor price, a 16 per cent stake would be collected over Rs 600 corporations per file. Following the development, the stock ended 6.90 percent lower to reach a minimum of Rs 91.10. OFS base issue size is 10 percent or over 4.70 shares of equity, with a green shoe option to maintain over-compliance of 6 percent or more than 2.82 shares of crust. The total issue size, including the green shoe option, amounts to 16 percent or over 7.52 crore shares. The government holds a 89.18 per cent stake in Ircon, which comes under the Ministry of Railways and is engaged in building transport infrastructure. Only non-retail investors can participate in the first day of issuance. Retail investors can participate in this issue on the second day.

The Government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 32,000 crore in its Revised Estimates for FY21. So far, he has realized Rs 20,626 crore through the sale of minority shares in CPSE and buy shares.



var objSec = {template: 'articleshow_main', msid:'81305350', secNames: ['markets','stocks','news'],secIds:['2147477890','1977021501','2146842','2146843']};

var tmplName = tpName="articleshow_main",lang = '',nav_sec1,newHookId,subsec1_value,subsec1_common = '1977021501',newHookId2,subsec2_value,subsec2_common = '2146842'; var objVc = {version_on:'20210303181234',js_etsubscription:'1',js_onboarding_popup_sh:'7',js_comments:'111',js_googleslock:'782',js_googlelogin:'56',js_common_buydirect:'749',js_bookmark:'18',js_articleshow_main:'47',js_login:'46',js_datepicker:'2',js_electionsmn:'22',js_push:'54',css_buydirect:'14',js_tradenow:'19',js_commonall:'138',lib_login:'https://jssocdn.indiatimes.com/crosswalk/jsso_crosswalk_legacy_0.5.9.min.js',live_tv:'{"onoff_flag":"0","platform":"desktop","sections":["1977021501","1715249553","13352306","5575607","837555174","359241701","13357270","107115","897228639","7771250","1466318837"],"pages":"all","auto_open":"1","default_tv":"0","timePeriod":{"showTimeFlag":false,"fromTime":"","toTime":""}}',global_cube:'0',global_cube_wap:'0',global_cube_faces:'2',global_cube_fullad:'0',global_cube_landingon:'sensex',global_cube_wap_url:'https://m.economictimes.com/iframe_cube.cms',site_sync:'0',adx:'1',amazon_bidding:'0',js_newsltrpopup:'120',nlExpiry:'864000',nlReloadExpiry:'30',fan_ads:'0',plan_on_paywall:'0',trackAdCode:'0',ajaxError:'1',oauth:'oauth',planPage:"https://m.economictimes.com/plans.cms",planPageTest:'https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/plans.cms',subscriptions:'subscriptions',krypton:'kryptonp',apw:'apw',nlSubscribe:'etsub3'}; if(window.location.host == 'economictimes-pp.indiatimes.com') { objVc.oauth="oauth-pp"; objVc.krypton = 'krypton-pp'; objVc.subscriptions="subscriptions-pp"; objVc.apw = 'apw-pp'; } var objDim = {d52:'nature_of_content',d96:'continuous_paywall_hits',d95:'monthly_article_count',d10:'user_login_status_hit',d54:'content_shelf_life',d98:'daily_paid_article_count',d53:'content_target_audience',d97:'monthly_paid_article_count',d12:'tags_meta_keyword',d56:'degree_of_conten',d11:'content_theme_the_primary_tag',d55:'content_tone',d14:'special_coverage',d58:'et_product_item',d13:'article_publish_time',d16:'video_embed',d15:'audio_embed',d59:'show_paywall_final',d61:'paywall_probability',d60:'paywall_score',d63:'paid_articles_read',d62:'eligibility_paywall_rule',d65:'bureau_articles_read',d20:'platform',d64:'free_articles_read',d23:'author_id',d67:'loyalty',d66:'article_length',d25:'page_template',d24:'syft_initiate_page',d68:'paywall_hits',d27:'site_sub_section',d26:'site_section',d29:'section_id',d28:'prime_deal_code',d70:'us_election_2020',d72:'paywall_experiment',d71:'plan_group_id',d32:'prime_article_read_before_syft',d75:'watchlist_active_status',d34:'content_age',d33:'prime_article_read_before_success',d36:'sign_in_initiation_position',d35:'subscription_method_hit',d37:'user_subscription_status',d1:'et_product',d2:'blocker_type',d3:'user_login_status_hit',d4:'agency',d5:'author_name',d6:'cms_content_publishing_type',d7:'content_personalisation_level',d8:'article_publish_date',d9:'sub_section_name',d40:'freeread',d45:'prime_hp_ui_template',d47:'prime_hp_ui_content_b_color',d46:'prime_hp_ui_content_size',d49:'syft_initiate_position',d48:'content_msid',d92:'last_click_source',d50:'signin_initiate_page',d94:'daily_article_count',d93:'internal_source'};var serverTime="03.03.2021 18:15:26";var WRInitTime=(new Date()).getTime(); (function () {if (self !== top) {var e = function (s) {return document.getElementsByTagName(s)}; e("head")[0].innerHTML = '

'; setTimeout(function () {e("body")[0].innerHTML = ''; var hEle = e("html")[0]; hEle.innerHTML = 'economictimes.indiatimes.com'; hEle.className=""; top.location = self.location; }, 0);}})();

_log = window.console && console.log ? console.log : function () {}; // Creating Elements for IE : HTML 5 and cross domain checks (function () { var elem = ["article", "aside", "figure", "footer", "figcaption", "header", "nav", "section", "time"]; for(var i=0; i<=elem.length-1; i++) {document.createElement(elem[i])} var hd = 'indiatimes.com', dd = document.domain,intv,intv2,fo; if (dd != hd && dd.indexOf(hd) != -1) {document.domain = hd} })(); var intv,intv2;var fo; if(subsec1_value == '1715249553' && subsec2_value == '1052732854'){ subsec1_value = newHookId = '1052732854'; // politicsnation }else if(subsec1_value == '1715249553' && subsec2_value == '1373380680'){ subsec1_value = newHookId = '1373380680'; // Economy } if(optParam != "1") { customDimension = window.customDimension || {}; var _gaq = _gaq || []; var customDimension = customDimension || {}; var analytics_js_path="https://www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js"; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script',analytics_js_path,'ga'); var gaProperty = 'UA-198011-5'; var disableStr="ga-disable"; if (document.cookie.indexOf(disableStr + '=true') > -1) { window[disableStr + '-' + gaProperty] = true; }

ga('set', 'anonymizeIp', true); ga('create', gaProperty, 'auto', {'allowLinker': true}); ga('require', 'linker'); ga('linker:autoLink', ['economictimes.com']); ga('require', 'displayfeatures'); window.optimizely = window.optimizely || []; window.optimizely.push("activateUniversalAnalytics"); ga('require', 'GTM-WV452H7'); customDimension.dimension1 = "ET Free"; customDimension.dimension4 = "ETMarkets.com";

customDimension.dimension6 = "Native - 81305350"; customDimension.dimension8 = "Mar 03, 2021"; customDimension.dimension9 = "Stocks";

customDimension.dimension12 = "Ircon International shares,Irkon shares,Ircon International share price,Ircon International OFS,Ircon International stock price,IRCON International Ltd.,Ircon International news"; customDimension.dimension13 = "11:02 AM IST";

customDimension.dimension15 = "No"; customDimension.dimension16 = "No";

(function () { var a = window.localStorage && localStorage.getItem('et_syftCounter') || ''; a = a && JSON.parse(a) || {}; if(a.beforeSyft && customDimension) { customDimension.dimension32 = a.beforeSyft; } if(a.afterSyft) { customDimension.dimension33 = a.afterSyft; } })()

var contentAge="0.3015393518518519"; if(contentAge) { customDimension.dimension34 = contentAge > 2 ? '>48hs':'<48hrs'; } if(customDimension){ customDimension.dimension25 = "articleshow_main"; customDimension.dimension26 = "Markets"; customDimension.dimension27 = "Markets/Stocks/News/"; customDimension.dimension29 = "1977021501"; customDimension.dimension48 = "81305350"; customDimension.dimension57 = _tiluuid; } var trafficSource=""; function getjStorageVal(keyName) { var jString = localStorage.getItem("jStorage"), value=""; try { if(jString) { var objJstorage = JSON.parse(jString); value = objJstorage[keyName] ? objJstorage[keyName] : ''; } } catch (e) {} return value; } (function () { function addZero(num) {return (num >= 0 && num < 10) ? '0' + num : num;} try { lastClick = getjStorageVal('etu_last_click'); if(!lastClick) { lastClick = document.referrer.indexOf('indiatimes.com') == -1 ? 'direct_landing_articleshow' : 'other'; } var dref = document.referrer, wlh = window.location.href.toLowerCase(), wlp = window.location.pathname; if(/google|bing|yahoo/ig.test(dref)) {trafficSource="organic";} else if(/facebook|linkedin|instagram|twitter/ig.test(dref) || wlh.indexOf('utm_medium=social') != -1) { trafficSource="social";} else if(wlh.indexOf('utm_medium=email') != -1) {trafficSource="newsletter"; } else if(getjStorageVal('etu_source')) { trafficSource = getjStorageVal('etu_source');} if(!trafficSource) { if(wlp == "https://m.economictimes.com/" || wlp == '/default.cms') {trafficSource="direct"} else if(wlp.indexOf('articleshow')) {trafficSource="organic"} else {trafficSource="other"} } var dtObject = new Date(), dt = (dtObject.getFullYear() + '' + addZero(dtObject.getMonth() + 1) + '' + addZero(dtObject.getDate())), key = 'et_article_' + dt; var articleReadCountToday = (getjStorageVal(key) || []).length; var articleReadCountMonth = 0; var paidArticleReadCountMonth = 0; var jString = localStorage.getItem("jStorage"); try { if(jString) { var objJstorage = JSON.parse(jString); Object.keys(objJstorage).filter(function(key) {return key.indexOf('et_article_') != -1}).forEach(function (key) { articleReadCountMonth += getjStorageVal(key).length}); Object.keys(objJstorage).filter(function(key) {return key.indexOf('et_primearticle_') != -1}).forEach(function (key) { paidArticleReadCountMonth += getjStorageVal(key) || 0}); } } catch (e) {} var paidArticleReadCountTodayKey = 'et_primearticle_' + dt; var paidArticleReadCountToday = getjStorageVal(paidArticleReadCountTodayKey) || 0; var continuousPaywallList = getjStorageVal('et_continuousPaywalled') || [];customDimension.dimension92 = lastClick; customDimension.dimension93 = trafficSource; customDimension.dimension94 = articleReadCountToday; customDimension.dimension95 = articleReadCountMonth; customDimension.dimension96 = continuousPaywallList.length; customDimension.dimension97 = paidArticleReadCountMonth; customDimension.dimension98 = paidArticleReadCountToday; } catch (e) {} })(); ga('send', 'pageview', customDimension); var newHookId ='1977021501'; var newHookId2 = '2146842'; if(newHookId == '1715249553' && newHookId2 == '1052732854'){ newHookId = '1052732854'; // politicsnation }else if(newHookId == '1715249553' && newHookId2 == '1373380680'){ newHookId = '1373380680'; // Economy } var subsec1_value="1977021501", subsec1_2value="2146842"; if(subsec1_value == '1715249553' && subsec1_2value == '1052732854'){ subsec1_value="1052732854"; // politicsnation }else if(subsec1_value == '1715249553' && subsec1_2value == '1373380680'){ subsec1_value="1373380680"; // Economy } (function (g, r, o, w, t, h, rx) { g[t] = g[t] || function () {(g[t].q = g[t].q || []).push(arguments) }, g[t].l = 1 * new Date(); g[t] = g[t] || {}, h = r.createElement(o), rx = r.getElementsByTagName(o)[0]; h.async = 1;h.src = w;rx.parentNode.insertBefore(h, rx) })(window, document, 'script', 'https://static.growthrx.in/js/v2/web-sdk.js', 'grx'); grx('init', 'gf999c70d'); var grxDimension = {url: window.location.href, title : document.title, referral_url : document.referrer}; if(window.customDimension && window.objDim) { for(key in customDimension) { var dimId = 'd' + key.substr(9, key.length); if(objDim[dimId] && typeof customDimension[key] != 'undefined') { grxDimension[objDim[dimId]] = customDimension[key]; } } } var subsStatus="Free User"; var jData = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('jStorage')); function getCookie(n) {var ne = n + "=", ca = document.cookie.split(';');for (var i=0;i< ca.length;i++){ var c = ca[i]; while (c.charAt(0) == ' ') c = c.substring(1, c.length); if (c.indexOf(ne) == 0) return c.substring(ne.length, c.length); } return null; } (function () { var b = document.getElementsByTagName('html')[0]; if(ssoid = getCookie('ssoid')) { try { grx('userId', ssoid); var pfuuid = getCookie('pfuuid'); if(pfuuid) { grxDimension['et_uuid'] = pfuuid} grxDimension[objDim['d3']] = 'LOGGEDIN'; var grx_userData = jData['prime_'+getCookie('TicketId')]; grx_userData = grx_userData || {}; var grx_userPermission = grx_userData.permissions; if(grx_userPermission.indexOf("expired_subscription") > -1) { subsStatus="Expired User"; } else if (grx_userPermission.indexOf("subscribed") > -1 && grx_userPermission.indexOf("cancelled_subscription") > -1 && grx_userPermission.indexOf("can_buy_subscription") > -1) { subsStatus="Paid User - In Trial"; } else if(grx_userPermission.indexOf("subscribed") > -1) { subsStatus="Paid User"; b.classList.add("prime_user"); } else if(grx_userPermission.indexOf("etadfree_subscribed") > -1) { subsStatus="Ad Free User"; } } catch (e) {} } else { grxDimension[objDim['d3']] = 'NONLOGGEDIN'; } if(subsStatus == 'Free User' || subsStatus == 'Expired User') { b.classList.add("free_user"); } grxDimension[objDim['d37']] = subsStatus; try { if(window.localStorage && localStorage.getItem) { var jString = localStorage.getItem("jStorage"); if(jString) { var objJstorage = JSON.parse(jString), objProf = objJstorage['et_subscription_profile']; for (var attrname in objProf) { grxDimension[attrname] = objProf[attrname]; } } } }catch(e) { console.log('Error profile Dimension'); } })()

grx('track', 'page_view', grxDimension);

if(window.allowGdpr == 1 && (typeof skip == 'undefined' || typeof skip.fbevents == 'undefined')) { !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '338698809636220'); fbq('track', 'PageView'); }

var _comscore = _comscore || []; _comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "6036484"});

if(window.allowGdpr == 1) { (function() { var s = document.createElement('script'), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })(); }

if(window.allowGdpr == 1) { (function() { function pingIbeat() { window._pg_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('async', true); var dt = window.dateFormat ? dateFormat(new Date(), '%Y%M%d') : 1; var sd = window.objDomain && objDomain.js || ''; e.setAttribute('src', sd + '/js_ibeat_ext.cms?v=' + dt); //e.setAttribute('src', "https://agi-static.indiatimes.com/cms-common/ibeat.min.js"); document.head.appendChild(e); } if(typeof window.addEventListener == 'function') { window.addEventListener("load", pingIbeat, false); } else { var oldonload = window.onload; window.onload = (typeof window.onload != 'function') ? pingIbeat : function() { oldonload(); pingIbeat(); }; } })(); }

}





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos