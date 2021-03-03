A two-year-old boy falls from the 12th floor, LOOK at what happens next





This delivery driver from Vietnam may simply have become a god to the parents of a 2-year-old girl who fell from the 12th floor of a high-rise building. Nguyen Ngoc Manh works as a delivery truck driver and was present at the premises to make a delivery to the building opposite. Speaking of the frightening experience, Manh still cannot believe he saved the toddler’s life. “I was sitting in the car and I was waiting to deliver some items to a customer in the building across the street while hearing the sound of a baby, just thinking she was yelled at by her mothers,” Manh told the Vietnam Times. “However, no sooner had I heard someone screaming for help than I pulled my head out of the car, looking around and saw a girl climbing from the balcony,” Hanh added. Manh went on to explain how he devised a plan to save the life of the little one who was “lucky” enough to fall into his lap. “I got out of the car immediately and found ways to climb to the nearby building. I climbed a 2-meter-high tile roof to look for a proper position to get the girl. I tried to reach out my hand. “and I did my best to catch the girl,” he said. “When the baby falls, I can just avoid him so that she does not fall directly to the ground. Luckily, the baby fell on my lap, and they both sat on the roof of the sheet. I hurriedly hugged him and watched. the blood coming out of her mouth, I was very scared, “he shouted. In a video of the incident taken from a nearby building, the toddler can be seen climbing over the balcony railing and onto a thin ledge. Residents who witnessed the incidents can be heard shouting at her. The child falls after losing her catch on the doorstep. TRAPPUAR HEROIC! A shipment saved the life of a 3-year-old girl who fell from the 12th floor of a building in Vietnam. The baby suffered broken legs and arms, but is alive thanks to the heroic action of Nguyen Ngoc Manh, who suffered a sprain.#VIRAL pic.twitter.com/eI03quT0IM – Unicanal (@Unicanal) March 1, 2021 According to a local daily, the toddler moved his hip after the incident, but suffered no further injuries. She is now in a cast, said doctors at the National Children’s Hospital, where the toddler is admitted. “I did not think much of it then, but now I’m happy I did something significant. After rescuing the girl, I left without leaving a phone number, although the girl ‘s family managed to contact me anyway to inform me of the girl’ s health status. “Manh told VNEexpress. “It’s not just changed: my life is turned upside down. Normally my Facebook posts attract only a few dozen replies, now I have tens of thousands,” Manh added.







