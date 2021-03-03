US warns the world by taking the ‘taste’ of Chinese domination | Voice of America

Senior US officials are warning that countries around the world cannot hide from the consequences of an increasingly ambitious and aggressive China.

And they say Beijing is growing more and more comfortable bending its military power away from home.

“We have a taste of what it means to be led by China or to be deeply influenced by China,” Admiral Michael Studeman, director of intelligence for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told a virtual conference Tuesday.



FILE – Admiral Michael Studeman is seen in this photo from the Department of Defense.

“You will find a very global, expeditious Chinese army that will be there to intervene wherever they think China’s interests are at stake,” he said. “Everywhere globally, China feels like its development interests are threatened, what you will find is that they will end up sending PLA [People’s Liberation Army] more and more often. “

Studeman is not the first U.S. military official to warn of the threat from China.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has repeatedly called China a “rhythm threat” to the Pentagon. U.S. Central Command officials have also warned about how China is increasingly trying to exert influence in the Middle East. And U.S. Southern Command has raised concerns about Chinese activity in Central and South America.

US President Joe Biden has also sought to rally global support for Beijing.

“How the United States, Europe and Asia work together to ensure peace and uphold our common values ​​and advance our prosperity across the Pacific will be among the most consistent efforts we undertake,” he told world leaders. at the Virtual Security Conference in Munich last month.

“Evolution of Xi Jinping # China over the last 6 or 7 years there has been a very sharp wake-up call “for @ CIA Burns nominee “simply a kind of aggressive ambition and determination, disguised that I think has made very clear the nature of the opponent and rival we face” Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) February 24, 2021

But Studeman, of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said Tuesday that U.S. officials believe China has established a clear model of how it will seek to assert its dominance based on developments with Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“What you have seen is essentially the suffocation of freedom, the death of autonomy,” the senior intelligence officer said.

“This has happened because of the way the Chinese have suppressed dissent through structural measures, of security measures that have been essentially tightened,” he added. “This is China today. This is what you get.”



FILE – A tourist, far right, walks by a mural painted on a wall in Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands, which stretch 3.2 km (2 miles) off the mainland coast of China, in the Taiwan Strait, October 21, 2020.

Studeman also described how China has steadily increased pressure on Taiwan, drone pilots, and what he described as special mission aircraft in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone in what is being done every day.

The goal, he said, was to stress the Taiwanese military and “set a new norm with their military presence around Taiwan.”

The U.S. is also seeing signs of increased Chinese military activity around the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, described by Studeman as a “slippery slope” created to slowly establish control of the area as it strengthens its military activities in the South China Sea. .

“At some point you will see the fighters [jets]”in # South ChinaDea, for @INDOPACOMis RADM Studeman at # Chinais developing the attitude of force Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) March 2, 2021

And there are concerns that current efforts to pull back, such as recent operations, the so-called freedom of navigation, have little impact at the moment on Chinese decision-making.

“They are not retreating,” Studeman said, calling China’s military assertion under President Xi Jinping “alarming.”

Studeman’s comments come just a day after the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command issued his own warning about a troubled China.

“The biggest threat we face in the Indo-Pacific is the erosion of conventional prevention against China,” INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Philip Davidson told the same virtual conference on Monday.

“Without a valid and convincing conventional deterrent, China will dare,” Davidson said. “We have to convince Beijing that the cost of achieving its objectives by military force is simply too high.”

The Pentagon on Monday convened its first meeting of the newly formed China Task Force, tasked with reviewing China’s current Washington strategy and making recommendations within the next four months.