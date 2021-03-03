The Palestinian Authority faces criticism over the distribution of vaccines





We have focused on health workers from the beginning, but there are about 100,000 in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Health Minister Mai Alkaila said on Tuesday. Not enough. The Ministry of Health says it has secured tens of thousands more doses through a World Health Organization program set up to help poor countries and through deals with pharmaceutical companies, but they have not yet materialized after weeks of delays. Israel, which has faced international criticism for not sharing its vast reserves with Palestinians living in territories it has controlled for more than half a century, has given PA 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. PA also won 10,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Both are given in two doses. The Independent Human Rights Commission and Amman, another Palestinian group that promotes transparency, have each issued statements calling on the Palestinian government to explain the criteria used to distribute vaccines. The ICHR said it had documented cases in which the vaccine had been distributed based on mediation and personal relationships, without a justified medical priority, as well as cases in which officials had assisted their relatives to receive the vaccine without medical justification. Alkaila said 2,000 doses had been transported to Gaza, which is led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and is under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade. She said another 200 doses were sent to the royal court in neighboring Jordan, without giving details. Of the remaining 9,800 doses, she said 90% were given to health workers. The rest went to security forces guarding President Mahmoud Abbas, who is 85, and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. They also went to senior members of the Palestine Liberation Organization who are over the age of 65, as well as civil servants preparing for the elections scheduled for later this year. Alkaila said the vaccines were also given to members of the national football team to allow them to represent Palestinians in international matches and to students seeking vaccination certificates to study abroad. She admitted that the authorities had erred in giving the vaccines to at least two journalists in Bethlehem but said they had acted contrary to the regulations and had been warned about it. The Palestinian Authority was established in the 1990s as part of agreements with Israel to administer parts of the occupied West Bank and Gaza, territories that Israel seized in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for their future state. Under those agreements, the PA is responsible for health care in the areas it administers, but both sides must co-operate in fighting epidemics. As Palestinians’ hopes for independence have waned over the past two decades, the PA has become less popular and more authoritarian with senior officials widely seen as neglecting the national cause while enjoying the benefits of cooperating with Israel. Abbas’s term expired more than a decade ago and general elections have not been held in 15 years. Palestinians have reported nearly 190,000 cases and at least 2,063 deaths since the start of the pandemic and the PA imposed new restrictions this week in response to the growing number of cases. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

