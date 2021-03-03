Top law enforcement official denies rape allegation as account increases in Australia





But going through what he called a public trial by the media will be difficult. The issue has not been resolved, said Green Party Sen. Sarah Hanson-Young, one of lawmakers who read the letter in detail about the accusers’ account. There is a real sense out there in the community that issues like this need to be taken much more seriously. If calls for an independent inquiry and tougher standards are being heard only now, they come after years of whispered complaints within the Australian government. Canberra, a fancy capital designed to stand out from competing states, has long been a vibrant playground for men, a threatening environment for women and a secret society where wrongdoing is expected to be kept hidden. Many advocates for women note that as businesses, universities, and other institutions in Australia strive to do better in tackling sexual misconduct in part to protect their reputation, the government continues to behave as if it were the 1970s. Parliament is increasingly detached from the habits of a modern workplace, said Susan Harris-Rimmer, a law professor at Griffith University. Still still a kind of gentlemen’s club mentality. The mess of the past few weeks, she added, with the names of the accused appearing on social media and the disagreements that arose when the political leadership learned about the issues, shows how far Canberra has to go to fix its culture. Nearly four years into the #MeToo movement, both Britain and Canada have introduced new grievance mechanisms that seek to address the often extreme power imbalances that keep people from coming forward. In Australia, Ms. Harris-Rimmer said, We have not been proactive about those changes. Mrs. Higgins, the woman who said she was raped in Parliament two years ago after taking a job as a media adviser, said she initially pursued charges against police. She later removed them, she said, because of internal pressure from the ruling Liberal Party that made her feel like she had to choose between her job and justice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos