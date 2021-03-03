



For IT raids on filmmakers, Javadekar says agencies undertake investigations based on credible information

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday described Congressman Rahul Gandhis attacking Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a laugh. The party also rejected Mr Gandhis’ claim that Congress at no point during the Emergency attempt to capture India’s institutional framework. The minister of the Javadekar Prague Union, speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, said it would take Mr Gandhi a long time to understand the RSS, the Hindutva organization and the ideological mothers of the ruling BJP. Mr Gandhi, in a video chat with Kaushik Basu, India ‘s former top economic adviser and Professor at Cornell University, USA, called the emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi a mistake. He had added that the Emergency was completely different from the current scenario as Congress at no point tried to capture the institutional framework of the country, as the RSS was trying to do now. Mr. Javadekar, in response to Mr. Gandhis further allegations that the RSS was comparable as a Hindutva counterpart to radical Islamists in Pakistan said the RSS role was to make good changes in people and inspire patriotism in them. Ancient people, including MPs and the MLA, were arrested during that time as institutions were denied any freedom. Now for him to say that they did not target the institutions is to laugh, said Mr. Javadekar. Answering a question, Mr. Javadekar also denied allegations that the income tax raids on the premises of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu were linked to their comments, which are sometimes seen as critical of BJP. That’s a lot, he said in question and added, investigative agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the case later goes to court as well. The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided movie-related premises, including Mr. Kashyap, who launched the now-defunct production house, Phantom Films; Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibhashish Sarkar; and Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, officials said.

