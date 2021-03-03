Nobel laureates and leading scientists call for the forgiveness of Kathleen Folbigg

04 March 2021

From left: Academy President, Professor John Shine, Professors Carola Vinuesa, Fiona Stanley and Joseph Gecz, and Former Chief Scientist Professor Ian Chubb.

Ninety prominent scientists, including two Australian Nobel laureates, medical practitioners, science leaders and prominent Australians have signed a petition demanding the immediate pardon of Kathleen Folbiggs and her release from prison.

Kathleen Folbigg was convicted and jailed in 2003 for the murders of her children Patrick, Sarah and Laura and for the murders of Caleb.

The petition argues that Ms. Folbigg should be pardoned based on significant scientific evidence of natural causes of death for her children.

The group submitted the petition to the Governor of NSW, the Honorable Margaret Beazley AC, earlier this week.

The petition includes medical and scientific explanations from leading experts in their field dealing with each of Folbigg’s child deaths.

The petition ends:

The executive prerogative of mercy is created to deal with the failures of a justice system like this. It is the duty of the Governor to exercise her power to stop the continuing abortion of justice suffered by Mrs. Folbigg. Failing to do so is continuing to deny Ms Folbigg basic human rights and lowering confidence in New South Wales’ justice system. Ms. Folbiggs’s case also sets a dangerous precedent as it means that scientific and scientific evidence can simply be ignored in the face of subjective interpretations of circumstantial evidence.

The President of the Australian Academy of Sciences, Professor John Shine AC PresAA FAHMS (Hon) FRS is among the signatories to the petitions.

Given the scientific and medical evidence that now exists in this case, signing this petition was the right thing to do, said Professor Shine.

These issues are incredibly complex. As our scientific knowledge deepens, so does the complexity, which makes the work of the courts even more complex.

We want to work more closely with the legal community to ensure that evidence set before the courts is presented in the most accurate way possible, using the most relevant experts and the most up-to-date science, said Professor Shine.

ANU Immunology Professor Carola Vinuesa FAA FAHMS also signed the petition. She testified in an investigation into Ms. Folbiggs convictions and was asked to analyze the genomes of Kathleen and her four children in early 2019.

In all four Folbigg children, there is credible medical and pathological evidence, including new genetic findings peer-reviewed by an international team of 27 scientists published in a top international cardiology journal last year, pointing to natural causes. of death, said Professor Vinuesa.

Responsibility It is our responsibility as scientists to assist our legal colleagues so that they can rely on scientific evidence, peer reviewed, and ensure that experts in the field are at their disposal to resolve issues of a difficult legal issue.

Other petition signatories and members of the Australian Academy of Sciences outline below why they are signing the petition.

It is deeply troubling that medical and scientific evidence has been ignored in favor of circumstantial evidence. We now have an alternative explanation for the death of Folbigg children Child and public health researcher, Professor Fiona Stanley AC FAA FAHMS (Hon) FASSA.

Science in this particular case is compelling and cannot be ignored. Despite the new knowledge gained from human genome sequencing almost 20 years ago, we still have a long way to go when it comes to understanding the intricacies of genetic disorders and educating the community on these issues. Geneticist and human researcher Professor Jozef Gecz FAA FAHMS.

Expert advice should and should always be listened to. Will always guess the assumption Former Chief Scientist Professor Ian Chubb AC FAA FTSE.

