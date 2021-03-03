Chancellor Rishi Sunak predicted a rapid return to economic growth as he submitted his spending plans to the 2021 Budget.

But he warned that the coronavirus virus had done and will continue to do deep damage to the UK economy which is expected to be 3% smaller in five years than it would have been without the pandemic.

He said 700,000 people had lost their jobs and the economy had seen its biggest downturn in 200 years.

He said support for the coronavirus in the UK had cost 40 407 billion – and the large sums the UK government had borrowed to pay for the coronavirus would mean that debt would peak at 97.1% of the size of the entire UK economy in 2023/24.

He warned that this left the UK vulnerable to any increase in borrowing costs with a 1% increase in interest rates equivalent to a ALL 25 billion bill.

He said it would be the job of “many governments for many decades” to repay the loan, which he said was on a scale only made for the last time during the two world wars.

Income tax bands will be raised by 2026 to 12,570 for base rate payers and 50,270 for higher rate taxpayers to help pay for the coronavirus cost. He said he would increase the corporate tax to 25% in 2023 but with one exception for smaller firms with profits below 250,000 a year who will still pay 19%.

As was followed, the enterprise scheme will continue until September but with changes from July as employers are required to pay more of the costs of employee salaries.

Mr Sunak used his speech to defend the union, arguing that all four nations of the UK had benefited from the coordinated actions of the Treasury during the pandemic.

He announced previous funding announcements for the City of Wales and growth deals and said: “Most of today’s budget measures will apply directly to people in all four UK nations.”

Mr Sunak said he was increasing funding for transferred administrations by mil 1.2 billion for the Scottish Government, për 740 million for the Welsh Government; and 10 410 million for the Northern Ireland Executive.

Other highlights from his spending plans include:

An increase to 8.91 in the national living wage will be introduced from April

Support for the self-employed will continue until September

The universal credit increase of 20 per week will continue until September

The reduced VAT rate of 5% will be extended for six months until 30 September, followed by the provisional rate of 12.5% ​​for another six months.

Fuel and alcohol cancellations have also been canceled

An additional 1.6 billion to distribute coronavirus vaccines and “improve preparedness in the future”

Mr Sunak also announced funding for several initiatives to support businesses in England, including Renewal Grants for many different types of industries to help them reopen. This will include funding of up to 6,000 for retailers and 18,000 for gyms and hospitality firms. The Wales Office confirmed that these were schemes only in England.

“This is 5 billion new grants; on top of the $ 20 billion we have already offered; getting the total direct support of our money for business to $ 25 billion,” he said.

In England, the tariff break will also continue until 30 June. This will not affect Wales which charges the Land Transaction Tax on home sales. The tax-free gang in England will continue in homes up to 500 thousand until June 30, then will go to 250 thousand by October 1 and then will return to 125 thousand.

Mr Sunak shared more optimistic unemployment forecasts than previously predicted with the number of out-of-work expected to peak at 6% of the workforce.

He said: “The OBR predicts that our economy will grow by 4% this year, by 7.3% in 2022, then 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.7% in the last three years of the forecast.”

The furlough scheme, which has protected 11 million jobs since its inception and is implemented across the UK, will run until the end of September, but the Government contribution will be reduced from July – with employers being required to pay together with the taxpayer for the cost of the frantic employee.

In July, employers are expected to contribute 10%, rising to 20% in August and September as the economy reopens. Employees will continue to receive 80% of their pay for non-working hours until the scheme ends.

The Chancellor will also announce further support for self-employed workers, with more than 600,000 people – many of whom becoming self-employed in 2019/20 – now eligible for cash grants.

