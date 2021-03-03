Spanish princesses vaccinated for Covid while visiting former king in exile reports | World news





The Spanish royal family is facing further criticism following reports that the daughters of former King Juan Carloss were vaccinated against Covid-19 while visiting their father in his imposed exile in Abu Dhabi. Claims from the El Confidencial news website that the princesses Cristina, 55, and Elena, 57, had been vaccinated during a visit to the Gulf state last month drew swift reprimands from the two main governing parties in a country where – risk over the 80s are still being vaccinated. We want everyone to be equal in this country and this is the most incompatible and unattractive, said Yolanda Daz, the Minister of Employment, on Spanish television. Podemos, the junior partner in the coalition government, wrote on Twitter: Their privileges go beyond the people they claim to represent. The Spanish royal kings have been followed by scandal since Juan Carlos I abdicated in 2014 and handed over the throne to Felipe. He went into voluntary exile in Abu Dhabi in 2020. The royal family declined to confirm or deny the story, stating that the princesses, sisters of King Felipe VI, were not officially part of the royal institution and that Cristina’s official residence was in Switzerland. The king is not responsible for the behavior of his sisters, the palace said in a statement. Raste Spain Covid

Felipe removed her title from the Duchy of Palma de Mallorca after she and her husband, Iaki Urdangarin, were tried on charges of fraud and corruption. Cristina was acquitted but Urdangarin was sentenced to almost six years in prison. Juan Carlos transferred to Abu Dhabi in August to save the kings any further embarrassment after it emerged that he was being investigated by the supreme court for the role he played in a Spanish consortium cutting a 6.7 billion (5.8 billion) contract to build a speed high railway lines between the Saudi cities of Medina and Mecca. Reports suggested that Juan Carlos had received a payment of $ 100 million ($ 72 million) from King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in 2008, three years before the contract was awarded. In November it turned out that he was being investigated by the Swiss authorities and then in December he settled an unpaid 600,000 tax bill. At the end of February he imposed a further tax bill, this time for 4.4 million, linked to 8 million on private jet flights. According to the newspaper El Pas, Juan Carlos, 83, raised money through personal loans from a number of businessmen and aristocrats. It is thought he is trying to sort out his financial affairs in order to pave the way for a return to Spain.

