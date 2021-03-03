2021 World Freedom Report: 2020 was the worst year for democracy in recent history

The health of American democracy is rapidly declining, India is no longer a free country, and at most 20 percent of the world’s population lives in a liberal democracy.

These are some of the sobering conclusions in 2021 World Freedom Report, an annual quantitative measure of the state of democracy globally. The latest findings, released today, show an almost unprecedented decline in the health of democracy in countries around the world one of the largest we have ever recorded, according to Freedom House President Michael Abramowtiz.

There are a number of reasons why the world became more undemocratic in 2020.

The declines in the two largest democracies in the world, the United States and India, can be traced to the influence of the far-right ethno-nationalist political movements that held power in those nations. The pandemic enabled inclined authoritarian leaders in countries such as Hungary and the Philippines to take more power for themselves. China used its growing power to undermine freedoms both inside and outside its borders.

This global weakening of democracy is not new: According to Freedom House data, each of the past 15 years has seen some sort of decline. But 2020 is the only worst year in the entire democratic recession, as the organization describes it.

Courtesy of Freedom House

It is a grim report that reveals a series of grim realities. Democracy is really under attack all over the world. Some really powerful countries, including China and Russia, are actively making things worse. And some of the historically free countries that should help save democracy, the United States, the most important among them, are actually part of the problem.

What the Freedom House report revealed and why it matters

Ranking Freedom in the World is one of the oldest and most well-known quantitative measures of democracy. It was not always entirely credible: In the 1970s and 1980s, the ranking largely reflected the subjective judgments of a political scientist, Raymond Gastil.

But since two major rounds of methodological reform (one in 1990 and another in 2006), the numbers of Freedom Houses have become more reliable, reducing the problems of the past such as a bias in favor of US-friendly states. To produce the 2021 report, Freedom House convened more than 150 internal and external experts to assess a detailed questionnaire regarding the state of political and civil liberties in 195 countries and 15 non-state territories with separate governments (e.g., Hong Kong).

Each of the examples of questions includes Is there a real possibility for the opposition to increase its support or gain power through elections? and are there free and independent media? answered on a scale of 04. The highest possible score is 100, a perfect democracy and the lowest possible score is 0, a perfect dictatorship. Places that score closer to 100 qualify as free, those close to zero qualify as non-free, and those around the midpoint fall into a mixed partially free category.

In 2005, the United States was one of the top-ranked countries in the world, with a score of 94. By 2020, the U.S. had dropped to 83 an 11-point drop which was, according to the Freedom House report, a of the 25 largest in the world. The US still qualifies for the free category, but is no longer at the top of the class. Her peers have been Germany and France; now they are Panama and Mongolia.

About a third of the U.S. long-term decline three of the 11 points came in 2020 alone. Years of politically distorted health recommendations, partisan conflicts, shockingly high and racially inconvenient levels of coronavirus deaths, and police violence against protesters advocating for racial justice over the summer all underscored the systematic dysfunctions of the United States and made American democracy seem fundamentally unstable, Freedom Homes Sarah Repucci and Amy Slipowitz write in a report summarizing their findings.

Repucci and Slipowitzs’s description of the Trump election campaign, which clearly played an important role in democratizing America, is one of the most striking passages in the report:

President Trumps’s attempt to overthrow the will of American voters was arguably the most destructive act of his tenure. His beating of unsubstantiated allegations that the electoral system was involved in fraud sowed suspicion in a significant portion of the population, despite what election security officials eventually rated as the safest vote in U.S. history. Officials nationally elected by his party backed these claims, undermining the foundations of democracy and threatening the orderly transfer of power.

This assessment does not even include the attack on Capitol Hill, which took place on January 6 and fell outside the scope of the 2021 report. However, it uses language one might expect to hear referring to a weak democracy that had just passed authoritarian rule. , not a country that stylizes the leader of the free world himself.

Undoubtedly, America’s degradation is not even the most significant finding of the report. The decline in India, by far the most populous democracy in the world, was so great that the country fell out of the category completely free: Its status is now partly free. As in the United States, an extreme right-wing leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in this case seems to bear most of the blame.

Last year, the government intensified its crackdown on protesters who opposed a discriminatory citizenship law and arrested dozens of journalists who broadcast criticism of the pandemic’s official response. Judicial independence is also under pressure, write Repucci and Slipowitz. Under Modi, India seems to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values ​​of inclusion and equal rights for all.

These apparent declines, in the world’s oldest and largest democracy, are extremely significant. They represent a serious democratic erosion for the combined 1.7 billion people, which translates into large-scale human suffering and restrictions on freedom.

It also means that both the current world hegemony and one of its most important growing powers are less willing to fight for democracy outside their borders, which is especially important given the reports other findings . Many of the countries that experienced declines in freedom were smaller nations in partially free category governments potentially more suited to diplomatic pressure from the major powers. Non-democratic countries like China have become increasingly willing to throw their weight in support of friendly autocrats.

Beijing exports of anti-democratic tactics, financial austerity and physical intimidation have led to an erosion of democratic institutions and the protection of human rights in many countries, write Repucci and Slipowitz. The mechanisms that democracies have long used to hold governments accountable for violations of human rights and international law standards are being weakened and overturned, even by the world’s most serious violations, such as forced large-scale sterilization. of Uighur women [in China], have not been met with a well-coordinated response or punishment.

The link between a country’s internal regime and its foreign policy is not always direct: Democracies, including the United States, have a long history of supporting and perpetrating human rights abuses abroad. Importers it is important not to whitewash this.

But at the same time, it is quite clear that the decline of democratic defense within a country’s borders makes it less likely to defend and promote democracy on an international scale.

In that sense, the fight against anti-democratic forces in the United States, the GOP Trumpist faction, among them the main one, is not simply an American issue. Affects people all over the world.