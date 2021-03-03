New study on Covid vaccine responses in patients with impaired immune systems

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland
A new study is investigating the immune response to Covid-19 vaccines in patients with certain immunosuppressive conditions, including cancer.
People with cancer, inflammatory arthritis, kidney or liver disease, or who are having a stem cell transplant may be at increased risk of more serious complications of Covid-19 infection.
These basic medical conditions and the treatment that patients receive as part of their care can weaken the immune system, making vaccines particularly welcome for these groups.
However researchers have said that current evidence suggests that people with these medical conditions may not receive optimal protection from established vaccines.
The new Octave trial will seek to better determine the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines in these clinically at-risk patient groups.
The Trial, funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC), is a collaborative research project involving groups at the Universities of Glasgow, Birmingham, Oxford, Liverpool, Imperial College London and the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
Professor Iain McInnes, Head of the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow, who is conducting the Octave study, said: We urgently need to understand whether populations of patients with chronic conditions such as cancer, inflammatory arthritis and kidney and liver disease is likely to be well protected by current Covid-19 vaccines.
The Octave study will provide us with invaluable new data to help us answer questions of this kind from our patients and their families.
The Octave study will investigate the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK in 2021, in up to 5,000 people within these patient populations.
Using a variety of the latest immunity tests performed on blood samples taken before and / or after Covid-19 vaccination, researchers will determine patients’ immune response to Covid-19 and therefore the likelihood that vaccines will fully protect these groups from infection.
Researchers have begun recruiting patients in countries across the UK and will compare the results from the study group against control groups of healthy people without these underlying diseases, who also received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Scientists do not yet know how long immunity Covid-19 vaccines provide and there may be a continuing need for vaccination against the disease for years to come.
Professor Fiona Watt, executive chair of the Medical Research Council, which funded the study, said: “This study is investigating the response to new Covid-19 vaccines in humans, whose immune systems make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 and other infections.
This will help ensure that those most at risk of infection receive the best possible protection.
The Octave study is sponsored by the University of Birmingham and is being led by the University of Cancer Research Unit UK Clinical Trials Unit (CRCTU).
University of Birmingham Professor Pam Kearns, Director of CRCTU, said: “We are pleased to support this important national study that will inform the best use of Covid-19 vaccines to protect these vulnerable patients.