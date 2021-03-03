International
Lebanese anger at the economy grows as the political stalemate continues
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Protesters blocked several roads in Lebanon for the second day on Wednesday as currencies plummeted into a furious new downturn further further a population terrified by the country’s financial crisis.
In the past year, Lebanon has been through a popular uprising against its political leaders, the bankruptcy of the state and the banking system, a COVID-19 pandemic and, in August, a major explosion that killed 200 people and destroyed parts of Beirut.
The financial crisis has wiped out jobs, raised warnings of growing hunger and shut people out of their bank deposits.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in a tweet that he had asked the central bank governor for an investigation into the reasons behind the country’s recent fall of the country’s currency, and stressed that returning deposit access was a key goal.
The top priority remains the repayment of depositors’ money … illegal and suspected practices are the main reason behind the loss of a large amount of deposits, a statement said.
The fall of the Lebanese pound, which fell to $ 10,000 at the dollar on Tuesday, reduced its value by about 85% in a country that relies heavily on imports.
It was the last point for many who have seen prices of consumer goods such as diapers or cereals nearly tripled since the crisis erupted. Demonstrators set fire to tires and garbage containers in many parts of Lebanon to block roads Tuesday evening.
FRACTIOUS POLITICIAN
In Tripoli, Lebanon’s poorest city, protesters continued to block at least four major roads. There were also small-scale demonstrations before the money exchanges, local media reported on Wednesday.
We need a rescue government to implement an economic rescue plan because these temporary arrangements are no longer working, said Beirut resident Jad Selim.
Nimble politicians have not been able to agree on a new government since the latter resigned after the Beirut bombing on August 4, leaving Lebanon agile as poverty spreads.
We are a failed state that expects more tragedies to occur, said Lebanese analyst Sarkis Naoum, commenting on the lack of action by officials since Tuesday night.
They are willingly held hostage by foreign states and powers and their personal interests. Sad sad but true, he said.
A new cabinet is needed to implement the reforms needed to trigger billions of dollars in international aid to fix the economy.
Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri was appointed in October and tasked with agreeing on a new cabinet, but tensions between him and President Michel Aoun have ended in political stalemate.
If I were a betting man I would say that the formation of the government, how long it will take, is a good indicator of what the decision-making process will be once the government is formed, said Dan Azzi, Lebanese economic analyst.
POWER BUYING WIDE
Tuesday’s protests coincided with a much-anticipated relief of a severe coronavirus blockade that has kept most businesses closed for nearly two months until this week.
The slip of the Lebanese pound has left shop owners, who complained of non-existent government support during the closure, in even darker spirits as consumers purchasing power is further eroded.
As you can see the road is empty. Customers are not here, they are just looking for food and water, said Andre Antipa, a clothing store owner in Beirut’s Burj Hammoud district.
There is no solution to this, the dollar is at 10,000 and it will go to 15,000 and 20,000. Everyone knows.
Another clothing store owner, Sami Yeghyaian, said his customers were blown away and shouted when they saw the price of a pair of jeans.
We can not proceed if there is no solution to the dollar problem. Many stores will be closed and we will be the first.
Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Alaa Kanaan, Editing by William Maclean
