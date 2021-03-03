All 31 crew members now rescued from disaster fishing boat off the coast of Nova Scotia

The entire 31-member crew of Destiny Atlantic has now been evacuated from the fishing boat, which started taking water after a fire overnight Tuesday in rough seas and strong winds about 200 miles off the coast of Nova Scotia, according to the company who owns the ship.

“This was a great relief for all of us. We’ve been in touch all night and we’re really concerned with the crew on board and making sure they get home safe,” said Martin Sullivan, CEO of Ocean Choice International, for CBCInformation BreakfastWednesday

The fate of the Atlantic ran into trouble after a fire broke out around 8 a.m. Tuesday, possibly in the engine room, Sullivan said. The fire knocked down the power of the ship and then the ship started taking water.

The 43-foot-long-hull vessel was about 220 miles[220 km]off the coast of Yarmouth, with high NSH winds and six- to eight-foot-high seas complicating the rescue.

But Sullivan said the 27 crew members were airlifted from the ship by Canadian and American rescue helicopters.

A Canadian military helicopter CH-149 Cormorant used to rescue the crew of the Atlantic Destiny was at Yarmouth Airport on Wednesday. (Paul Palmeter / CBC)

Sullivan called the rescue “incredible” and a testament to the hard work of rescue crews at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center, a federal government search and rescue organization.

The Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard, as well as several offshore fishing vessels, including Cape LaHave, Maude Adams, Atlantic Preserver and Atlantic Protector, came to the aid of the crew, according to a press release from Ocean Choice.

4 crew members stayed behind

Atlantic Captain Destiny and three crew members remained on board, along with two search and rescue technicians. They managed to regain power and began pumping water from Atlantic Fate. But these efforts were ultimately ineffective.

“We know she was getting water and they were trying to stand in front of him with pumps, but they had to end up there … we are not sure about the current status,” Sullivan said.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, everyone left the Atlantic Destiny and boarded the Canadian Coast Guard ship Cape Roger.

The rest of the crew was sent to Yarmouth, where they received medical care, food and accommodation. It does not appear that anyone was seriously injured.

Most of the crew from Destiny Atlantic were taken to Yarmouth Airport. (Paul Palmeter / CBC)

The ship is still at sea

The fate of the Atlantic is currently still at sea and is being monitored. Sullivan was not sure how much damage the ship had suffered.

The company would like to retake the ship, but Sullivan does not know if this will be possible. He said he should have had a better idea of ​​what would happen to the ship in the coming days.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire but will be investigated, Sullivan said.

“We are just so happy that everyone is safe,” he said.

The United States Coast Guard helicopter that helped rescue the crew of Atlantic Fate. (Paul Palmeter / CBC)

This is not the first time the ship is in trouble. In March 2017, Atlantic Fate suffered a catastrophic engine failure that caused the ship to lose power.

A year later, a Transportation Safety Board report blamed the failure on a combination of maintenance gaps, a broken emergency stop mechanism and the actions of an inexperienced crew member.

Atlantic Fate is located in Riverport, NS, and is one of six ocean-going fishing vessels in Ocean Choice.

MORE STORIES MUCH