



BANGOR, Maine (WABI) – A debilitating concern passing through our west today is giving us some clouds this morning. These clouds are expected to be pushed south this morning as the disturbance passes as the sunlight becomes more prevalent as the day progresses. Expect a partly cloudy, mostly sunny sky today with temperatures ascending in the upper 20s to mid-30s for high achievements this afternoon. The sky will be mostly clear overnight tonight with landings in the upper number alone until mid-teens. The storm that brought us windy and cold weather yesterday will be stopped along the Seas for the next few days. This will allow the storm to continue to affect our weather until the end of the week. The humidity surrounding the storm will be pushed south into Maine on Thursday. Start well under the sunny sky on Thursday, but as the humidity reaches, you see good rising clouds in the afternoon. Also, with the low pressure on the Maritimes, and the high pressure building up from the west, the pressure gradient will tighten slightly over New England towards the end of the week resulting in cold and chilly weather on Thursday. Thursday temperatures will be in their teens until the low 20s in the north and 20s in the low 30s elsewhere but will feel cooler with the fabricated breeze. The northwest wind on Thursday can blow with 35-40 MPH occasionally. Friday will be a windy and cold day with a mix of sun and expected clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens to early 20s in the north and low in the mid-20s elsewhere. It looks like Saturday will remain cool and cool with achievements in the ’20s to near’ 30s under partly in the mostly sunny sky. The wind will be lighter and temperatures will be slightly better on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high levels between the mid-20s to the low 30s. Building high pressure towards the region this weekend means we have calm, storm-free weather until the middle of next week. Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Not as windy nor cold. Elevations between 28-38, the warmest along the coast. West / northwest wind 10-15 MPH with explosions up to 25-30 MPH possible. Tonight: Mostly clear. Sits between 8-18. West / northwest wind 5-15 MPH. Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool and slightly cooler with high levels in adolescence in the low 20s in the north and mid-20s to low 30s elsewhere. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with possible explosions up to 35-40 MPH. Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Fresh and cool with high levels in the upper teens until the mid-20s. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High achievements in the ’20s to’ 30s. Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High achievements between the 20s to the low 30s. Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

