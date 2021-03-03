International
IAF chief to attend Sri Lankan Air Force 70th anniversary celebrations
NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria arrived in Colombo on Wednesday to attend celebrations and ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of the Sri Lankan Air Force (SLAF).
This is Bhadauria’s second visit to a major neighbor of India. Last week the Chief of the Indian Air Force visited Bangladesh. Both visits, along with those of Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravana’s travels to Nepal, Burma, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, signal a new dynamic in India’s military diplomacy.
The visit comes close to Sri Lanka first canceling a tripartite contract with India and Japan to develop a container terminal at Colombo port and then clarifying a proposal to develop another terminal with the same partners in the same port. The cancellation of the pact last month to develop the Eastern container terminal was seen to have strained India-Lanka links.
An IAF contingent consisting of the Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic performance teams and the Tejas Light Fighter Aviation (LCA) indigenous fighter jets will attend the events to mark the SLAF anniversary. The IAF contingent arrived in Colombo on February 27, a statement from the Indian Air Force said.
During the two-day visit, Bhadauria is scheduled to interact with various personalities and Chiefs of Services of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces. The IAF and SLAF have had consistent cooperative exchanges over the years and interact regularly through Headquarters-level Air Staff talks to share valuable experiences in the areas of ground and flight training, military vocational education, HADR (humanitarian aid and disaster relief). ) and best operational practices. “Recent years have also seen the two Air Force increase inter – personnel engagements through exchange visits of serving personnel and families in both countries,” the IAF statement said.
The presence of CAS during the day of the inauguration of the Air Show strengthens the strength of IAF-SLAF ties. The visit will further strengthen the existing co-operation process and open up new avenues of common interest, “she added.
