Nannies, employers welcome the protection of domestic workers in the UAE





The employment of Philippine servants in the UAE has been suspended by the Philippines since June 2014 for employment contract issues.

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Domestic workers, employers and migrant workers’ advocates have welcomed the recent agreement by the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines for domestic service workers (HSW) and called it a historic pact in ensuring the well-being of workers. The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratiization (MOHRE) and the Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Tuesday the official relocation of domestic workers from the Philippines to the UAE that stopped in 2014 will resume next month. Lyne Catedrilla Lyne Catedrilla, a Filipino nanny who has worked in Dubai for 15 years, said the UAE-Philippine Memorandum of Understanding on Labor Cooperation with the Annex Protocol for Internal Workers would provide protection for her Kababas (compatriots) working in United Arab Emirates. She told Gulf News: “I am thankful that I have never experienced any mistreatment from my previous and current employers, but I have personally seen and rescued desperate kababayans who were severely mistreated. It was an incident when I had to use my money to help rescue a Filipino maid who was abandoned by a private recruitment agency. She was mistreated, no one helped her; so, my lady and i went to bring him and take him to the consulate of the philippines. I have also encountered other Filipinos who fell prey to illegal recruiters. Nancy Perez Another Filipino nanny Nancy Perez, who has worked for 33 years in Abu Dhabi, said the latest deals give success to those who will be working as a domestic worker for the first time. She said: There will be a proper recruitment process for domestic workers from issuing visas to providing guidance and training for work at home. Perez was one of the lucky ones to have had kind and generous employers. But there were others who were illegally recruited from their country of birth. A group of domestic workers said they had reported cases where a domestic worker was spilled with boiling water by her employer; some were deprived of food or locked up. There was also a maid who jumped from a small window of an apartment into a mezzanine building. Most of the victims were trafficked and they came to the UAE illegally, Perez noted. Vulnerable to human trafficking According to the Philippine government, the issue of illegal recruitment was the crux of suspending HSWs in 2014. Then Philippine Labor Minister Rosalinda Baldoz announced the suspension of the placement of verified domestic workers in the UAE following the introduction of a unified contract by The UAE Ministry of Interior which led to the suspension of the role of various embassies in verifying and certifying contracts. Baldoz said: “Without the necessary verification, HSWs destined for the United Arab Emirates could fall prey to human traffickers.” I am concerned that without proper verification, HSW who will travel to the UAE will be vulnerable to human trafficking, which we must avoid at all costs. Following the deployment ban, UAE and Philippine labor officials held a series of bilateral talks to resolve conflicting recruitment rules. On Tuesday, DOLE Undersecretary Claro Arellano, head of the Philippine delegation, said the deployment of Filipino workers would resume in April following a two-day Joint Committee Meeting in Manila. He noted an agreement has been reached that will be covered by a Unified Labor Contract (UEC) that will take strict measures to protect Filipino domestic workers. Current DOLE Minister Silvestre Bello III called the agreement a milestone in the UAE and Philippine governments’ efforts to further protect migrant workers in the Philippines. The Philippine government also reiterated its position to deploy workers through legal channels. Perfect time Barney Almazar Speaking to Gulf News, Barney Almazar, director of the Gulf Law corporate-commercial department and an expert on Filipino migration, said: The recent announcement of new rules for Filipino domestic workers is a testament to the commitment of Philippine governments and the UAE to protect the human rights of our local Filipino workers. The timing is also good as local Filipino workers can now return to the UAE and earn much needed money for their families at home during this pandemic. The new laws offer better protection than previously offered, he added. Almazar noted that domestic workers are some of the most vulnerable sectors of society. Giving more rights to the law shows that we are a society that values ​​human dignity. “Our domestic workers do not iron our clothes, do not prepare food at our table or clean our house, they just do not make our lives easier, they enable us to enrich our lives,” he underlined. Beenshte suggested having a dedicated helpline or online portal to contact MOHRE and its Philippine counterpart to make sure the terms of the contract are met. Both the Philippine and UAE governments should regularly check the status of domestic workers and ensure that employers are following the rules, Almazar added. Fundamental human rights Michelle Quinto-Guinto Michelle Quinto-Guinto, founder of CMG Cargo Gawad Kasambahay (award for domestic workers), which also hires a nanny for her family, said: Domestic helpers sacrifice a lot by leaving their family to care for other families. Gentle but fair and just to protect them. Guinto noted that the provisions set out in the UAE-Philippine agreement are the recognition of fundamental human rights. The right of the domestic worker to get at least eight hours of sleep every night; have a day off; the right to keep his / her passport or documents; be paid on time and have a payroll bank account; owning and using cell phones and other communication devices are inviolable and inherent rights of workers, she underlined.

