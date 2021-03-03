6 dead after jihadists attacked the city in northeastern Nigeria





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Louise Dewast Abuja – Aid groups in Nigeria said on Wednesday six civilians died in a suspected jihadist attack in a northeastern city that, according to the UN, “directly targeted” aid facilities. A military source told AFP that fighters from the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP), which split from the mainstream Boko Haram in 2016, were behind the attack in the town of Dikwa that began late Monday. “At least six civilians lost their lives in the fire, several others were injured and are still missing,” the Nigerian INGO Forum said in a statement, gathering 54 international charities. According to the NGO coalition, there was a second attack on Tuesday. Two security sources and a humanitarian source who requested anonymity told AFP that the insurgents were able to take control of the city for several hours between Monday evening and mid-Tuesday. Dikwa hosts one of the army’s major “super camps” as well as one of nine “humanitarian centers” – where humanitarian workers live and work. The two were attacked, multiple sources said, but the Nigerian military claimed it “repelled” the attackers. “The terrorist groups that attacked the city in an unconfirmed number of trucks with weapons and motorcycles were visited with heavy bombardment and overwhelming firepower,” army spokesman Mohammed Yerima said in a statement Tuesday. Last week, ISWAP fighters aboard several trucks equipped with machine guns had already raided Dikwa, moving troops from the military base and sending residents to evacuate. Nigerian Army soldiers stand at a base in Baga in Auguat 2019 after heavy fighting between a regional force and the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) group resulted in dozens of deaths. File photo: Audu Marte / AFP Directly targeted The UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said on Tuesday that insurgents had “directly targeted” aid facilities in Dikwa, affecting efforts to help nearly 100,000 people in need. “Dikwa Hospital burned down,” said the Nigerian INGO Forum, adding that “the full extent of the impact of the attacks on civilians … is still being assessed.” A spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told AFP it was providing support to six people injured in Dikwa. Neither the army nor the government has released an official death toll. Dikwa, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from the capital of Maiduguri province, is home to nearly 114,000 people, including 75,470 internally displaced persons (IDPs) – people who have fled their homes due to the conflict. “Many of those IDPs have already undergone multiple relocations, including over 3,000 IDPs who, just two weeks ago, left Marta (in the same region) … due to another attack , “said the INGO Forum of Nigeria. On February 15, ISWAP took control of the city of Marte, which also awaits a “super camp” for several hours, killing eight soldiers, according to military sources. Since 2019, three Banki humanitarian centers, Ngala and Monguno – have been targeted by insurgent attacks. President Muhammadu Buhari reorganized the military command this year, raising hopes of a change in strategy to end a 12-year conflict that has killed 36,000 people and forced about two million to flee their homes. Due to deteriorating security, humanitarian workers in Nigeria are trying to provide assistance, with the number of people seeking emergency assistance rising to 8.7 million this year. RELATED VIDEO:







