The resort chain in the UK tried to blacklist the nomadic group





LONDON (AP) A chain of holiday parks in Britain kept a list of unwanted guests with Irish surnames in a bid to retain members of the Irish Traveler community, the UK’s equality overseer said. The list maintained by the Pontins, which appeared on a staff website, contained about 40 mostly Irish names, including Cash, Delaney, Gallagher, Murphy and OBrien. The news about the list was broken by the newspaper i. The Britains Commission for Equality and Human Rights said Pontins was discriminating directly on the basis of race by refusing to serve guests of a particular ethnic group. She said staff refused or canceled reservations made by people with an Irish name or accent. Irish travelers are a traditionally nomadic group similar to but ethnically distinct from Gypsies or Roma. They are a well-known ethnic minority in Britain, where many have lived for generations, and have long suffered discrimination. Alastair Pringle, executive director of equality committees, said it was difficult not to make comparisons with the signs displayed on hotel windows 50 years ago, clearly banning Irish people and Black people. ‘Do you belong here?’: The lawsuits allege Hilton, other hotels discriminated against Black guests Banning people from services based on their race is discrimination and is illegal, he said. To say that such policies are outdated is an understatement. Boris Johnsons’s spokeswoman Jamie Davies said Pontins’s conduct was completely unacceptable. No one in the UK should be discriminated against because of their race or ethnicity, he said. Founded in the 1940s when foreign holidays were a rarity, Pontins offers cheap seaside vacation packages, including accommodation, meals and entertainment. At the peak of the firms, there were about 30 Pontins sites in the UK, but only half a dozen are still operating. The Equality Commission said Pontins’s owner, Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd., had signed a legally binding agreement to end its discriminatory practices. Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd. said in a statement that it has agreed to work together with the Equality and Human Rights Commission to further enhance staff training and procedures in order to further promote equality throughout its business.

