Alek Minassian found guilty in the attack on Toronto Van

TORONTO The man who used his rental van as a weapon on a busy sidewalk in Toronto in 2018, killing 10 people and seriously injuring 16 in the biggest murders in the city, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder by a Ontario judge on Wednesday.

Rejecting the new argument that autism spectrum disorder made him irresponsible, Ontario Court Superior Court Anne Molloy ruled that defendant Alek Minassian clearly understood what he was doing, despite the conclusion of some experts that he was unable to feel sensitivity because of his neurod developmental disorder.

This was the exercise of free will by a rational brain, capable of choosing between good and evil. He freely chose the option that was morally wrong, knowing what the consequences would be for himself and for everyone else, said Justice Molloy, who throughout her decision refused to identify the defendant by name, called him John Doe.

It does not matter that he has no remorse nor does he feel sorry for the victims, the judge said.

Three years later, the event still haunts the city where mass killings are relatively rare.