Alek Minassian found guilty in the attack on Toronto Van
TORONTO The man who used his rental van as a weapon on a busy sidewalk in Toronto in 2018, killing 10 people and seriously injuring 16 in the biggest murders in the city, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder by a Ontario judge on Wednesday.
Rejecting the new argument that autism spectrum disorder made him irresponsible, Ontario Court Superior Court Anne Molloy ruled that defendant Alek Minassian clearly understood what he was doing, despite the conclusion of some experts that he was unable to feel sensitivity because of his neurod developmental disorder.
This was the exercise of free will by a rational brain, capable of choosing between good and evil. He freely chose the option that was morally wrong, knowing what the consequences would be for himself and for everyone else, said Justice Molloy, who throughout her decision refused to identify the defendant by name, called him John Doe.
It does not matter that he has no remorse nor does he feel sorry for the victims, the judge said.
Three years later, the event still haunts the city where mass killings are relatively rare.
It was a beautiful spring afternoon in April when Mr. Minassian, driving a rental van, was caught just an hour ago, boarded the curb of a busy sidewalk at the dense edge of the city to the north and plowed on pedestrians, sending troops up to 26 feet into the air and pulling others under the vehicle.
He finally stopped when a victim’s coffee splashed on the glass, blurring his gaze, and then tried to commit suicide by police, pretending to be armed and shouting at a police officer to shoot him.
The dead included two 22-year-old students from South Korea, an elderly Jordanian visiting his grandchildren and a single mother who had emigrated from Sri Lanka. Eight were women.
Many of the survivors suffered catastrophic injuries including spinal fractures, hemorrhagic brain, broken ribs and hips, and in one case, leg amputations.
The event was shocking for another reason: It was the first time many in Toronto heard the term incel abbreviated for involuntary celibacy, a self-proclaimed label for men blaming women for their denial of sex.
Minutes before the start of his attack, the defendant posted a tribute to Elliot Rodger, an outspoken figure in the misogynistic movement, on his Facebook account and declared, The Incel Rebellion has already begun! Mr Minassian has since been named a hero by many in the online community, though during the trial, forensic experts testified that he did not actually believe the group message, but simply used it to increase its value. shocking.
Since the defendant had already pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, the six-week trial focused on his state of mind and whether his disorder had rendered him incapable of understanding the crime of his was wrong. This was once known as the protection of madness.
Defendants’ attorneys made a new argument that while Mr. Minassian realized what he had done was legally wrong, his form of autism spectrum disorder made him incapable of feeling empathy and understanding the inner world of others, which was a necessary component to make rational decisions.
A finding of criminal irresponsibility is uncommon in Canada and the vast majority of them relate to episodes of psychotic spectrum disorders or mood disorders. Some experts said that despite the decision, the case had established a new legal basis, as government lawyers and the judge had admitted during the trial that a person with severe autism spectrum disorder, accompanied by other disorders, would qualify for this type of protection.
The defendant, 28, never maintained his position, so all knowledge of his motives and mental state came through the testimony of forensic psychiatrists and psychologists who interviewed him after the crime and reviewed the files obtained from more than two dozens of electronic devices in his family home
Over the weeks, a complicated portrait of the defendant appeared: He grew up in a Toronto suburb, cycling and bowling, and was intellectually advanced, but he had some form of autism spectrum disorder that made him accompanied by stunting and unable to form close emotional ties. He developed ticks and was bullied, but had a loving family and some friends. And he succeeded: A few days before renting the van to complete his tough plan, he had submitted the final assignment for his college degree in computer programming and was set to start a $ 55,000 software development job. per year.
He had no criminal history or history of violence.
Mr. Minassians’ father, in an emotional testimony, described his son as happy and gentle and said there was no sign that he was plotting such a horrible deed. Chances that Aleku would do so would be like being hit by the lights on Sunday, twice, said the father, Vahe Minassian.
But the virtual courtroom also heard from the forensic psychiatrist the defendant had ritually researched mass killings and school shootings during high school, intensively studied the hateful manifesto of women Elliott Rodgers in later years, and hid in Reddit subgroups and chat pages, identifying with members loneliness and frustration of not finding girlfriend.
He was lonely, for fear of not failing in his next job, and was determined to gain fame for a mass murder, telling clinicians after the mass murder that he wished he had killed many more people, according to expert testimony .
Government prosecutors argued that the defendant carefully compiled his plan for a month, executed it of his own free will, and clearly understood that society would consider him wrong. This is a trial for a person who committed a murder, who also has ASD, not that ASD made him commit murder, said the main government lawyer for the case, Joe Callaghan, in his final arguments, referring to his clients autism spectrum disorder.
The defense lawyer of Mr. The Minassians, Boris Bytensky, argued that while the defendant knew what he had done he was legally wrong, his form of autism spectrum disorder made it impossible for him to feel empathy with others, which Mr Bytensky said that it was essential to make a rational decision and understanding of the immorality of his actions.
Some experts said even before the verdict that the case had set a new legal ground, as government lawyers and the judge had said during the trial that a person with severe autism spectrum disorder, accompanied by other disorders, would be eligible for this kind of protection.
That for me changed the landscape there, said Cynthia Fromstein, a Toronto-based criminal lawyer who is an alternate chair of the Ontario and Nunavut review boards, which annually evaluate cases of people being placed in psychiatric hospitals, taking into account if they remain a threat to society and require continued institutionalization.
Since the tragic event, the defendant has become a hero in the dark world of incels, with followers glorifying him and using his face as their online profile pictures, according to academic reports. In Canada, it is said to be the inspiration of at least one attempted double murder.
Last year, police announced that a young boy who faced murder and attempted murder for stabbing several people in a massage parlor in Toronto would also face terrorism charges because of his beliefs. his in eng. It was the first time Canadian police recognized misogyny crimes as terrorism.
Allison Hannaford contributed reporting from North Bay, Ontario.
