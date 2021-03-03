Nitish unimpressed by Rahul calling Emergency a mistake | India News





PATNA: Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday appeared unimpressed by the sincere remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the Emergency, imposed by his grandmother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was a “mistake”.

The JD (U) leader recalled his days in prison where he was placed next to other young student activists who opposed the draconian measure and noted that the election verdict held after the lifting of the Emergency had unequivocally proved to be “gala”. (error).

“The resounding victory of the Janata Party, formed as a union of petty outfits facing persecution by the Congressional regime, had proved the mistake of the Emergency.” Rahul Gandhi has conveyed his views. “But if he has chosen to speak on this issue, he should say more,” Kumar told reporters. Kumar, who was then an engineering student, was an enthusiastic participant in the “JP movement” of the year 1974 during which he cut his political teeth, along with contemporaries like Lalu Prasad and Sushil Kumar Modi.

Gandhi made the remarks while attending a webinar hosted by a US-based private university.

The NDA ally also tried to disagree with the perception that IT raids were being carried out on the property of those who were critical of the Narendra Modi government in an attempt to quell dissent. “The Revenue Tax Department conducts its operations in accordance with the law that governs it. This is not something that should generate controversy,” he noted.

The Prime Minister of Bihar was also asked about the raids that took place in the prisons of the states during the day.

“Yes, this is in line with my stress for regular updates regarding the functioning of the various departments which I review from time to time. If any issues arise during the raids, the officers in charge will be taken on duty.” Asked about media reports about former union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP merger with JD (U), Kumar evasively said “wait a minute”.

Kushwaha, Kumar’s defender, turned into an enemy, had split from his former boss and formed his own party ahead of the 2014 general election. His Rashtriya Lok Samata (RLSP) party fared poorly in Lok’s election. Sabha 2019 as well as assembly polls last year.

