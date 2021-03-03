International
Macron admits that France tortured and killed the Algerian freedom fighter
French President Emmanuel Macron has admitted that the French army tortured and killed Algerian nationalist Ali Boumendjel, whose death was previously plotted as a suicide during the country’s independence war.
Ali Boumendjel did not commit suicide. He was tortured and then killed, the president i tha grandchildren of former freedom fighters at a meeting Tuesday.
Boumendjel, a 37-year-old lawyer at the time, played a key role in the campaign against French colonial rule, before being arrested by French troops during the Battle of Algeria in 1957.
Skulls of Algerian anti-colonial fighters repatriated from Paris museum
Read more
He was placed in solitary confinement, tortured, then killed on March 23, 1957, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
After he was killed, Boumendjels’s body was thrown from the sixth floor of a building in an attempt to define his death as a suicide.
The presidency confirmed that Paul Aussaresses, the former French intelligence chief in Algiers, confessed in 2000 to ordering the deaths of nationalists and disguising him as a suicide.
“Boumendjel left behind an important political legacy. His struggles and courage forever marked the souls of Algeria and France,” the statement said.
The presidency added that Boumendjel fought “against the injustices of the colonial system” and noted his speech at the Helsinki World Congress in 1955 as a testament to his commitment to peace.
He also admitted that Boumendjel’s wife, Malika, who died last year, had long fought for the truth about her husband’s death, in addition to the fate of several other family members who went missing in 1957.
‘Neither remorse nor forgiveness’
Macrons’s acceptance is part of a series of measures that shed light on France’s colonial past.
The presidency was widely criticized earlier this year for saying there would be neither remorse nor forgiveness in light of the release of a long-awaited report on Algeria’s 132-year colonial rule.
Instead, the government decided on symbolic acts and a recognition process, which included setting up a joint Franco-Algerian commission of memory and truth to push forward initiatives between the two countries.
Instead of repenting, France should recognize the discrimination and actions of which were victims of the Algerian populations and present accurate facts, said the report, written by French historian Benjamin Stora.
The remnants of a culture of repentance, or the molifying visions of a history blocked by memorial lobbies, do not contribute to softening the relationship with our past.
‘Not an isolated act’
The French presidency said acknowledging Boumendjels’s murder was not an isolated act.
“No crime, no cruelty committed by anyone during the Algerian War can be justified or hidden,” she said.
France vows ‘symbolic action’ but no apology for colonizing Algeria
Read more
“They must be looked at with courage and clarity, with absolute respect for all those whose lives were ruined and whose fates were torn apart.
According to Tuesday’s statement, Macron told Boumendjels’s grandchildren that he would encourage the opening of historical archives to help the families of those missing determine the truth.
Last year, Algeria marked the 58th anniversary of its independence with the repatriation from France of the skulls of 24 Algerian resistance fighters.
The skulls were cut off and returned to France as war trophies, where they had been kept since the 19th century at the Musee de l’Homme, an anthropological museum in Paris.
