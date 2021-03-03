Students seeking to silence Israeli critic hit a wall of opposition

Nearly 200 academics go ahead to defend Professor David Millers’ academic freedoms as criticism of Zionism sparks calls for his dismissal.

David Miller, a lecturer at the University of Bristol, has been accused of anti-Semitism after suggesting that Israel wants to “impose its will on the whole world”, and is “essential to Zionism to encourage Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism”.

Following Miller’s comments, members of the university’s student club, the Jewish Society, launched a campaign to oust the academic, accusing him of anti-Semitism.

The political sociology professor went on to accuse the students of being “used as political hostages by a violent, racist foreign regime involved in ethnic cleansing”.

Miller then noted the student’s open and clear support for Zionism, a political ideology predetermined in the idea of ​​creating a homeland for Jews in what was the British mandate of Palestine.

Some have also suggested that Zionism has racist overtones emphasizing much on the supremacy of the Jews over the land where the Palestinians also live.

Many Jews do not support Zionism and reject political ideology. And there are many non-Jews, especially evangelical Christians in America, who enroll in Zionism.

Now almost 200 leading academics from the United Kingdom and the United States have signed a petition defending the British university professor against the attempt of his critics to fire him.

The signatories of the letter published Friday supporting Miller include renowned linguist Noam Chomsky and gender theorist Judith Butler, both American Jews.

In the letter, academics call the campaign against Miller an “attack on academic freedom.”

“We condemn anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and all forms of racism. We are concerned about efforts to equate Professor Miller’s criticism of the State of Israel and its ideology with anti-Semitism,” the letter continued.

The campaign to silence Miller dates back several years.

In 2019, Miller, one of Europe’s most prominent experts on Islamophobia, produced extensive research linking the Israeli government to Zionist organizations in the UK, which he argued was one of the driving forces of anti-Muslim disinformation in the country. .

Miller described Zionism as one of five pillars of Islamophobia, along with the UK government’s counter-terrorism apparatus, the far right, the neoconservative right and liberal intervention.

Then, as now, a campaign was launched to remove the academic from his position at the university after some Jewish students from the Jewish Society complained that his powerpoint slides left them. “uncomfortable and scared“

In 2017 a investigation by Al-Jazeera revealed that the Israeli government was trying to infiltrate the UK student movement in an attempt to counter the critics.

One of the vehicles used by the Israeli embassy to sell the influence was the Jewish Students Union (UJS), an umbrella association that connects more than 64 Jewish student societies on campuses up and down the country.

A senior political officer at the Israeli embassy in London was sending money to the UJS to influence the wider student body, which is represented by the National Students Union.

The UJS is strongly pro-Zionist and opposes the Boycott, Relocation and Sanctions (BDS) movement which aims to encourage firms to withdraw their money and investments in Israel as long as it continues to occupy Palestine.

Student The Jewish Society at the University of Bristol is a member of the UJS.

Critics of Miller’s removal efforts said, “Groups funded by or working in collaboration with the Israeli government cannot be allowed to succeed in their two-year campaign to remove an important political sociologist from his post as professor. at the University of Bristol. “

Source: TRT World