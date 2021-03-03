Shiny shark in the dark caught in the movie for the first time





The kitefin shark, Dalatias licha, is the largest known in the world bioluminescent spine, growing to nearly six feet in length.

It was found in an area of ​​the ocean known as Chatham Rise, on the east coast of New Zeland South Island, according to a study published Tuesday by researchers from the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium and the National Water and Atmosphere Research Institute (NIWA) in New Zealand.

Bioluminescence refers to the production of visible light by living organisms through a biochemical reaction. About 57 of the 540 shark species are thought to be capable of producing light, study co-author Jrme Mallefet, head of the marine biological laboratory at UCLouvain, told CNN on Wednesday.

While specimens had previously shown that kitefin sharks should be able to produce light, they are “really hard to observe” as they live between 200 and 900 meters (656-2,953 feet) below the surface of ocean, said Mallefet.

Bioluminescence was also documented in two other deep-water shark species, Etmopterus lucifer (black bladder beacon) and Etmopterus granulosus (southern lantern), as part of the research. Mallefet noticed that the sharks had been caught accidentally during NIWA trawling surveys, which are used to measure fish stocks, and contacted the organization. He was invited to join a study voyage in January 2020 and spent 30 days aboard the ship, catching numerous sharks. “I was just like a child at the bottom of a Christmas tree,” Mallefet said, describing how he managed to take a picture of a kitefin shark in a bucket in a dark room on the boat. The deep sea below 200 meters (656 meters) is described as the twilight area. Many people mistakenly believe that there is no visible light there, but there is little light that sharks find useful, Mallefet said. “They use light to disappear,” he said, explaining how bioluminescence can make sharks invisible to the faint glow of the ocean surface. This protects sharks from predators that swim beneath them, and also makes it easier for them to hunt prey, Mallefet said. “We know it is the case of Dalatias licha,” he said, as the remains of smaller sharks were found inside the bellies of some specimens, despite the fact that the species is the slowest swimming shark in the world. The glossy sharks have not given up all their secrets, however, including though their dorsal feathers glow. Further research is needed to find out if this can be used for signaling, Mallefet said, adding: “There are still questions.” Mallefet told CNN that he would like to study the dorsal fin in more detail on future trips to the area, as well as look at what sharks eat and if they are eaten. The goal is to find out more about the deep sea, which remains mysterious, despite the fact that it is the most common environment on Earth, in order to make people think more about its conservation, he said. “I’m afraid we made a lot of mistakes throwing things into the sea,” Mallefet said. “I’m afraid of what will happen to future generations.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos