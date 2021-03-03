US officials meet with Yemeni Houthis as Washington seeks end to war: sources





DUBAI (Reuters) – Top US officials have held their first direct meeting with officials from the Iran-linked Houthi movement that controls the Yemeni capital, two sources familiar with the matter said, while the new US administration pushes to end a six-year war. File: Houthi supporters protest US designation of Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, in Sanaa, Yemen January 25, 2021. REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah Discussions, which have not been officially made public by either party, took place in the capital Omani Muscat on February 26 between US Yemeni envoy Timothy Lenderking and Houthis chief negotiator Mohammed Abdusalam, sources said. The Houthis captured the Yemeni capital in 2014 and control the most populated areas. A Saudi-led coalition has fought them with tacit Western support since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands and created what the United Nations considers the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis. The Saudis and Houthis have been negotiating for more than a year towards a ceasefire, directly and under the auspices of the United Nations. The Muscat meeting, one source said, was part of a new carrot-and-stick approach by U.S. President Joe Biden, who last month declared a ban on U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign. Biden has also reversed a decision by his predecessor Donald Trump to designate Houthis terrorists. The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on two Houthi military leaders, accusing them of procuring weapons from Iran and organizing attacks as the group stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia and intensified a ground offensive in the Yemens Marib. The lender met with Abdusalam in Muscat after meeting with Saudi and UN officials in Riyadh. He also visited the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar during his regional tour. The UAE in particular has played a major role in the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen. Sources said Lenderking had pressed the Houthis to stop the Marib offensive and encouraged the movement to actively engage with Riyadh in virtual talks for a ceasefire. Abdulsalam, who is also the spokesman for the Houthi movement, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. A U.S. State Department spokesman said Lenderking had been meeting with senior regional government officials and met with UN special envoy Martin Griffiths during his trip. We will not comment on all of his commitments, a spokesman told Reuters. BASEDA PASR FUQI In the ceasefire talks, Saudi Arabia has demanded guarantees for border security and curbing the influence of regional rival Iran. The Saudi level of representation in the virtual talks rose recently, with Riyadh’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed al-Jaber now speaking to Abdulsalam, sources said. Jaber did not respond to a request for comment. Riyadh wants a buffer zone inside Yemen along the border. The Houthis want an end to the blockades on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah and Sanaa airport. If an agreement is reached, one source said, it would take UN envoy Griffiths to prepare for broader peace talks involving internationally recognized Yemenis, a Saudi-backed government now stationed in the port. and Aden. The war, stalled for years, has shifted to the gas-producing region of Marib where hundreds of fighters have been killed in a Houthi offensive, the deadliest clashes since 2018. On Wednesday, heavy clashes were reported around Marib and in Taiz, another controversial city. Additional reporting by Raya Jalabi and Mohamed Ghobari in Aden; Edited by Peter Graff

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos