Coronavirus: Fed extends COVID-19 payroll and rent subsidy until June





OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will extend Canada’s Emergency Wage Subsidy and Canada’s Emergency Rent Subsidy until June this year as the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau said while there have been encouraging signs that the economy is recovering and vaccines continue to spread, support is still needed. “Weve come a long way in fighting the pandemic but they were not yet in the woods,” Trudeau told reporters Wednesday. “We were making sure that wages and rent subsidies continued until the spring and that the amount of support remained stable.” Wage subsidy will continue to provide 75 percent coverage for qualified employers, while rent subsidy will remain at 65 percent. Ottawa is also extending an additional 25 percent block subsidy by the same date for severely hit businesses limited by the more stringent public health guidelines. “This is not the time to draw support for workers or business owners, this is the time to look at people through what we hope will be the ultimate extent of this crisis and its time to get the whole economy ready to go back.” , “said Trudeau. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland expanded the announcement by saying at this point, the government cannot declare that Canada has “turned the corner”, so support will continue. “Our government will continue to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to help Canadians during this gloomy time, to prevent economic scarring,” Freeland said. President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business Dan Kelly, tweeted in response that this is “good news for small business owners and will help them plan staffing levels”. More to come …







