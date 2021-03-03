International
Sunak gives the British economy an incentive to look at the COVID crisis, taxes rising forward
LONDON (Reuters) – Finance Minister Rishi Sunak gave more aid to the Britains economy and offered companies a big boost to start investing again, but also announced a future tax hike for people and businesses as he began to focus in the COVID-19 crackdown on public finances.
Sunak said in an annual budget speech Wednesday that the economy will return to its pre-pandemic size by mid-2022, six months earlier than previously anticipated, aided by the fastest coronavirus vaccination program in Europe.
But it will be 3% smaller in five years than it would have been without the health shock and additional support needed as the country gradually picks up restrictions over the coming months, he said.
Sunaks early warning that it will demand more money from enterprises and individual taxpayers in the coming years makes it one of the first policymakers from rich countries to address the state of public finances.
Britains ’first increase in corporate tax since 1974 will see large and profitable companies pay 25% by 2023 compared to 19% now.
But Sunak first offered firms a two-year immediate cessation of super-tax cuts in a bid to remove them from their deep pandemic freeze and invest to boost short-term growth.
The government budget overseer said the move was more than 10 times more generous than an equivalent stimulus in 2009.
Sunak reiterated his plan to do whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses.
“Second, once we are on the road to recovery, we will have to start regulating public finances and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that,” he told parliament. And, thirdly, in today’s budget we start work on building our future economy.
Among the support measures were a five-month extension of the large Britains job-saving plan, wider assistance to the self-employed and the continuation of an emergency increase in welfare payments.
The exemption from business norms for retail businesses, hospitality and leisure will last until the end of June, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to have removed most of the COVID-19 restrictions.
An existing tax break for home buyers was extended by three months until June 30 and then for cheaper homes until the end of September.
Shares in builders of news-acquired homes, with persimmon one of the best risers in the FTSE 100, at around 5%.
Pub firms JD Wetherspoon and Premier Inn owner Whitbread also grew by about 5%, helped by an expanded VAT cut for the hospitality sector.
But British government bond prices fell sharply as Sunak said total borrowing would be much higher next fiscal year than previously thought – just 4 234 billion, or 10.3% of gross domestic product, compared to a previous estimate of 4 164 billion, or 7.4% of GDP.
The Debt Management Office said it planned to sell 6 296 billion gilts next year, well more than the 24 247 billion expected in a Reuters poll.
The UK fiscal stance has become much looser and more investment-oriented, more in line with its eurozone and euro area counterparts, said Morgan Stanley economist Jacob Nell.
This shift changes our view of the UK. Near the end, we see a stronger and more investment-focused recovery bringing returns to pre-COVID-19 production levels.
To show that it will take control of borrowing, Sunaks future increases will increase the tax burden to its highest level since the 1960s, rising from 34% to 35% of GDP by mid-year. years 2020.
The UK will thus become the first major economy to consider such measures, said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 foreign exchange research at Credit Agricole.
Britain has suffered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe and its economy shrank by 10% last year, its worst decline in three centuries.
Many companies are also under pressure from Brexit after Britain walked out of the European Union market on January 1, and the government faces the challenge of large investments to meet its promise to create a zero-carbon net economy by 2050.
Early UK tax increase movement
The Britains Office for Budget Accountability (OBR) said the economy is likely to grow 4% in 2021, slower than the 5.5% it had forecast in November, due to the current stalemate that began in January.
But the OBR raised its forecast for growth in 2022 to 7.3% from 6.6%.
Sunak has already amassed Britain’s highest borrowing since World War II, with the deficit reaching about 17% of GDP in fiscal year 2020/21 ending in April and falling to a still historically 10.3% high in 2021/22.
Announcing the corporate tax increase, he said: Even after this change the UK will still have the lowest corporate tax rate in the G7 lower than the United States, Canada, Italy, Japan, Germany and France.
Rain Newton Smith, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry, said growth was a big leap and that other G7 countries would be more competitive than Britain when state and federal level tax breaks were taken into account.
Businesses with profits of ,000 50,000 or less would pay a New Small Profit Rate at the current rate of 19%.
Sunak also said he will freeze the amount of money people can earn without taxes and the threshold for the highest income tax rate at 2021/22 by April 2026.
($ 1 = 7 0.7156)
Additional reports by Guy Faulconbridge, William James, Costas Pitas, James Davey, Estelle Shirbon, Elizabeth Piper, Paul Sandle, Alastair Smout and Sarah Young; Written by William Schomberg; Edited by Catherine Evans
