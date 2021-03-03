Australian Law To Remonetize True News Cannot Keep Facebook from Surrendering to Boredom

If you have not noticed, I write about ATL, a website backed by some really great ads. Go ahead, buy those fabulous products and services you see advertised on your screen.

As a person who writes for an ad-supported website, I can not help but cheer New Australian law that will force social media platforms to pay news organizations in Australia when links to their stories are shared on the platforms mentioned. News organizations deserve to be paid for their content. When a large portion of advertising revenue comes from Facebook or some other social media platform instead of going to the reporting entity, well, we have the empty media atmosphere where we have lived for the last decade, where local and independent media outlets are disappearing faster than polar ice caps.

In response to this new law, Facebook simply blocked Australians from accessing the news through Facebook, and also blocked users from posting or viewing articles in the Australian press. Many people in Australia (and all over the world) were upset.

Now it looks like Facebook and Australia have reached an agreement. Australian news sites will be restored. Given Australia’s apparent success against Facebook, a number of other countries are seeking to follow similar legislation of them.

This is good and good. The Australian has excellent reporting and I hate for people in the world who get their news just from Facebook to be deprived of finding their content. However, I can not help but wonder how long it will take to rely heavily on Facebook as a news source anyway.

According to the latest data from the Pew Research Center, about a third of Americans regularly receive their news from Facebook. Even among those who look at Facebook for news, most – about six in 10 – expect the news collected on social media platforms to be largely inaccurate.

My own Facebook friends post links to things that might be considered news, but always to hit a call at the end of a political point. I rarely click on them, preferring to go directly to Reuters, NPR, or the good ATL to learn things. In fact, I almost never go to Facebook anymore because I can scroll through my news for 10 minutes without finding a single thing I care about seeing.

Facebook is boring. When I first got a Facebook account, you still had to have a .edu email address to get an account, and it was a kind of entertainment. At the time, Facebook basically had two purposes: posting party photos or anything else fun you were doing in order to later relive the experience with your friends and learn more about the people you are romantically interested in without needed to increase the courage to talk to them in real life. And now Facebook is just fine, I do not know what it is, but it has not been fun for a long time.

I guess maybe I changed as much as Facebook changed. You get to a point in life where you do not feel like arguing online with dumb ex-boyfriends and close distant relatives to try to convince them that racism is bad, and where you also do not give any shit to people other photo / child / animal / holiday or if other people see photos of your child / animal / holiday. But it took me about 15 years to get from Facebook is a kind of fun for this platform.

I can see an alternative story in which Facebook did not drown freelance journalism in its crib, and the platform was being used to find and exchange news of interest that a person would not otherwise find within the jungle of the internet. But Facebook (and other tech companies) did gut journalism, and even now Facebook strongly resists laws like Australia that aim to maintain good news sources for life support. Facebook itself is not a good source of news, which even people who get their news out there seem to know and Facebook is not so good for anything other than perhaps causing genocide. While Facebook is still near the top of the social media platform heap, it may not be forever. As long as Facebook still has new users to attract, especially abroad, it will remain a powerful force. But at some point, if there are no major changes, adopters later than I will reach the same stage with Facebook: boredom.

