Merkel, German governors think way ahead in stalemate





German leaders are looking for ways to ease the country out of a long stalemate

BERLIN – German leaders are looking for ways to ease the country out of a long blockade of the coronavirus, which they are expected to last Wednesday, while also opening the door to relax some restrictions. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors are looking for ways to balance concern over the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants with a growing buzz for a return to a more normal life. Merkel and the governors, who in highly decentralized Germany have the power to impose and lift restrictions, are expected to extend the closure in principle by three weeks until March 28. The first restrictions have already been eased: many elementary school students returned to school a week ago. And on Monday, the hairdressers opened after a 2 1/2-month break. Some German states also allowed businesses such as florists and hardware stores to open on Monday. Most stores have been closed across the country since December 16th. Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have been closed since November 2 and hotels are only allowed to accommodate business travelers. When they were last confirmed on February 10, Merkel and the governors set a target of 35 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents before leaving small shops, museums and other businesses to reopen. The aim is to enable reliable tracking of contacts. But achieving this goal has soon proved increasingly unrealistic as cases of the most contagious variant first discovered in Britain increase, with overall infections dragging on slightly higher. The number of cases per week, which peaked at nearly 200 per 100,000 inhabitants just before Christmas, has stalled over 60 in recent days. On Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute, the national center for disease control in Germany, said an analysis of nearly 25,000 samples found that the British version accounted for about 46% of cases last week from 22% two weeks ago. Governors and others have called for Wednesday’s videoconference to produce step-by-step plans that would allow some, albeit cautious ones, to ease restrictions on a regional basis far beyond the target of 35 perhaps with the help of speed tests. Germany has seen the number of deaths from COVID-19 and people in intensive care decline in recent weeks. But she has been struggling to boost her vaccination machinery, which has drawn widespread criticism for being too slow, even when vaccine supply improves. German lawmakers have rejected plans to impose heavy fines on people crossing the vaccine queue. As of Tuesday, 5.3% of the population had been given a first dose of the vaccine and 2.7% had received two doses. The Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday that 9,019 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2.46 million so far. There were another 418 deaths in the country of 83 million, bringing Germany’s death toll to 70,881.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos