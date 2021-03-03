Alaska Magazine | Facebook’s confrontation in Australia can be turned against

Facebook Inc.s’ dramatic move to block the sharing of Australian news escalated a wider battle against global regulation. This gambit looks set to turn into the result.

World leaders were already looking at Australian legislation expected to pass next week that will force tech titans Facebook and Google Alphabet Inc.s to pay publishers for news content.

But in recent months the sudden cessation of news has forced the issue on the agenda of governments whose regulators are already increasingly controlling the growing influence of Facebook and the like in areas from media to artificial intelligence.

There is a lot of global interest in what Australia is doing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on February 19, adding that he discussed Facebook with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and Great Britain Boris Johnson. They are already going this route.

Facebook drew a line in the sand precisely because it feared that even larger markets would follow Australia’s example. From Europe to the US and China, governments are debating how to fix the world’s biggest giants, which have recently grown into trillions of dollars in giants that help determine what billions of people see, discuss and consume daily.

The issue of how to fairly compensate news providers is an acute challenge given a well-trained online content community. Still, the push to correct the monopoly power similar to these platforms seems to be gaining momentum.

The dominance of a handful of online gatekeepers has wreaked havoc on competition, stifled innovation and weakened the enterprise, the Rep. Said in a statement. U.S. David Cicilline from Rhode Island on February 19th. He pledged to undertake legislative reforms that restore online competition.

The antitrust committee he chairs will hear testimony from the CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter Inc. in the next week. Any release made by Facebook in Australia is likely to get into those discussions.

Facebook’s priority, whose shares fell 1.5 percent on February 18, is now to try to change the legislation, especially as politicians there show interest in finding common ground. Founder Mark Zuckerberg has met with Australian Treasury Josh Frydenberg twice and will do so again over the weekend.

Look carefully if there is a way forward, Frydenberg said in a Nine Network television interview.

Facebook could count on the side of its Australian presence to quarrel concessions from Canberra. She has argued that her business profit from news is minimal and that articles make up less than 4 percent of the content users who look at their news sources. Still, it is one of the most popular ways Australians get their news online.

The Facebook mobile app has been installed nearly 27 million times since 2014 and accounted for nearly half of the monthly active users among the top five social media apps in the country last year, according to Sensor Tower. This is a reflection of its global impact, with Facebook being the most used social networking app in all but five of the 84 countries followed by the research firm.

Globally, tech giants like Facebook find themselves increasingly dragged into politicized disputes; the trend is accelerated during the pandemic. A closed world has come to rely on a handful of internet giants more than ever, with many multiple profits at the expense of smaller competitors.

In the US, Google, Twitter and Facebook have come under fire for trying to steer an apolitical line through polarized political debates. Twitter has clashed with the Indian government over free speech. Facebook, for its part, took a strong stance against the Myanmars military coup, but only after the Biden administration imposed sanctions on military leaders and publicly rebuked the action.

The old rules focused on regulating price power no longer apply because some of the biggest tech companies have created trillion-dollar monopolies by charging consumers with nothing.

Technology giants are increasingly taking strong positions in banking, finance, advertising, retail and other markets, forcing small businesses to rely on their platforms to reach customers.

The quarrel in Australia touches on similar topics. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. publicly supported the movements. Others have avoided it, if only in part: Google agreed to a three-year deal with News Corp., and has shown little appetite for pursuing a threat to withdraw its search service from the country.

Facebook decided to escalate the war, knowing that its actions in Australia are likely to have global consequences. For some, however, it can only be reduced to dollars and cents for news organizations.

Mike Masnick, the founder of Techdirt, warned against sparking wider concerns about the power and influence of tech giants with the dispute over making money on the news.

The focus on Facebook and Google is wrong, he said. News organizations (mostly, but not completely) have lost the boat online and spent years effectively teasing the internet and doing little to prepare for the real change.