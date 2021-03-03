German intelligence puts far-right AfD on extremist watch list





The designation leaves members open for oversight such as e-mail monitoring and monitoring, but internal intelligence agencies have agreed not to monitor elected AfD officials as a Cologne lawsuit continues between the party and German authorities, according to reports. of the German media. This is a deliberate attempt to reduce the chances of the AfDs election with the help of the internal intelligence service, the party said in a statement, accusing the news of appearing in the German press to damage its campaign as Germany’s largest party. opposition. The decision comes as Germany enters what the press has called the superwahljahr a super election year with a series of state elections ahead of the federal election in September that will mark the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel more than 15 years in power. The AfD gained support on a tough anti-immigration platform following Merkel’s decision to open its doors to more than 1 million refugees, mostly from the Middle East, in 2015. But some members have been linked to neo-Nazi groups, and public statements by its politicians have sparked controversy. In 2018, Gauland dismissed the Nazi era as merely one bird droppings on a otherwise admirable history of Germany. While support for the party in the polls has plummeted during the pandemic, Europe is still grappling with the way radicalism is tackled on the far right. France’s interior minister, Grald Darmanin, announced on Wednesday the ban on far-right Belt Identity, saying it incites discrimination, hatred and violence. That group is active in large parts of Europe, including Germany. But unlike the AfD, Generation Identity is not a player in the political stream. The decision to define the AfD as a threat to democracy is politically motivated by German authorities but also in line with Germany’s tough stance on promoting neo-Nazi ideology. Germany’s domestic intelligence put the youth wing of the AfDs and one of its factions under scrutiny two years ago. The AfD has fought federal appointment in the courts. In late January, a court in Cologne rejected a motion by the AfD to prevent the party from being monitored until a decision is made in a case against the intelligence agency, known as the BfV, for alleged extremist links. The party argued that the move would hurt them in the election. In a statement, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency declined to comment, citing ongoing legal proceedings. The classification to allow oversight in the AfD took place last Thursday, according to the German magazine mirror. In France, the ban on Belt Identity comes at a time when Darmanin seems eager to portray himself as opposed to all sorts of extremism. France’s attacks on Muslim organizations suspected of supporting terrorism have faced growing scrutiny. Generation Identity had already expanded its reach to parts of Europe, with similar groups in Britain, Germany and Austria. The ban has also raised concerns that it could allow the French far right to portray itself as the victim of a state coup ahead of next year’s polarizing presidential election. After an attacker killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, investigators had investigated links to the Europe Identity movement to which the gunman had donated money.

