The Brazil Covid variant can cause re-infection in 61 percent





The Brazil variant of Covid-19 discovered in the UK this week could cause re-infection in 61 per cent of people who have already had the virus, a new study suggests.

Research on variant P1 among people living in the Brazilian city of Manaus revealed potentially high levels of re-infection, and shows that the variant is more transmissible than the original Covid-19 type.

On Tuesday health secretary Matt Hancock said the hunt for a missing person infected with a Manaus variant of the coronavirus has narrowed to 379 families in the South East of England. So far, six cases of the variant of concern have been found in the UK – three in Scotland and three in England. MORE NEWS: Appealshte made a public call for one of those people in England to appear after they took a test in February but left no contact details. The variant is more transmissible

British experts have warned that the study could not be used to predict what might happen in the UK and stress that there is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines will not work against the new variant. So far, six Manaus-type cases have been found in England and Scotland, and experts are still searching for one in six people who test positive. Blood samples from this latest study, from organizations including Imperial College London, Oxford University and the University of Sao Paulo, suggest that more than 67 percent of people in Manaus may have had coronavirus by October 2020. The city then suffered another major wave of infections earlier this year, with experts finding that the percentage of Covid-19 cases of variant P1 rose from zero to 87 percent in about eight weeks. Variant P1 was found to be between 1.4 and 2.2 times more transmissible than any other species in Manaus, and was also found to re-infect between 25 and 61 of the protective immunity from previous coronavirus infection. Dr Nuno Faria, reader at viral evolution at Imperial, said more research is needed on patterns that may occur in other countries to determine how best to protect against it. He said: “We know that vaccines are effective and they can protect us from infection and from disease and death. “This is a period to be optimistic about the future. The more we know about the virus, the better we are able to protect ourselves from it and I think there is no conclusive evidence to suggest at this point that current vaccines will not work against P1. ” Manaus low strain in the UK

Manaus Covid-19 voltage has been found in 25 countries so far, but the number of cases in the UK is currently very low. The current predominant type of coronavirus in the UK is the Kent variant, but scientists have said none of the variants pose a threat to the vaccine study yet, giving reason to be optimistic and to continue distributing vaccines to boost immunity in population. Scientists do not believe so far that the P1 variant is more transmissible than the Kent type, which in itself is more transmissible than the original pandemic type. Researchers have said that the current six cases in the UK are a low number and it is thought that multiple presentations of the variant would be needed to make it more dominant in the country. Sharon Peacock, a professor of public health and microbiology at Cambridge University, said: “At the moment I do not believe there is a threat to our vaccination strategy or potential effectiveness. “What these variants will mean is that vaccine manufacturers will be looking to make adaptations to the vaccine so that people have stimulants and some of those adapted vaccines are already being tested in clinical trials. “So I think a note of optimism, but also a note that we need to go ahead and work with vaccine makers to ensure that over time we have effective vaccines for our population.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos