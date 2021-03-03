KAMC Weather Website March 3, 2021 | KLBK | KAMC





LUBBOCK, Texas KAMC meteorologist Jacob Riley has your forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Sot:Sunny High of 77. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight:Partly cloudy. Low of 41. SW winds, 5-15MPH.

Neser:Partly cloudy. High of 76. SW winds 25-35 MPH, blasts upwards of 45 MPH. A beautiful and warm day is expected throughout the region for our Wednesday. High temperatures will go up until the 70s under a sunny sky. The winds will be from the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Go out and enjoy the day, because it is rare for us to have a day as enjoyable as today! Tonight, the winds will stay outside the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Clouds will rise as low levels descend between the mid-30s and mid-40s until Thursday morning. Temperatures are forecast to exceed their seasonal average once again on Thursday, with rises ranging from the mid-60s to the upper 70s. Some low 80s will be possible over the Rolling Plains. The winds will be cold with occasional gusts, blowing up 40 MPH from the southwest. We will see a partially killed sky across the region. Wind gusts, combined with our ongoing drought conditions, will generate a critical fire weather hazard for most of the region. A fire weather watch is released Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Outdoor burning is very discouraged and the fire potential is high. Stronger winds will be caused by a strong low-pressure system moving through the Texas Panhandle, and a cold front pushing through the Southern Plains. At night, temperatures will drop in the mid-30s to the mid-40s. The effects of our cold front will be felt on Friday. The heights will be slightly below average, reaching the mid-50s to lower the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. The winds will stay windy from the north, blowing up 45 MPH. Blowing dust will be possible once again. Overnight, we will keep some clouds around, like the lowlands down in the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Temperatures will heat up during the 1960s on Saturday and Sunday, with winds blowing across the region. Gusts will pass 40 MPH occasionally, bringing back the dust that blows back into the region. Morning discounts will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s. Next week, high gains will return to the ’70s on Monday and Tuesday, with wind gusts still exceeding 40 MPH occasionally. Dust and fire weather will continue to be troubling until the middle of next week. Clouds will rise on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky. Morning discounts will also be above average, ranging from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Have a wonderful Wednesday! Go out and enjoy the beautiful weather! -Meteorologist Jacob Riley Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley Tweet: @jrileywx







